'Poker Face': Simon Helberg Joins Rian Johnson's Peacock Series

By Shrishty Mishra
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Simon Helberg has joined the illustrious cast of Peacock’s Poker Face, Variety has revealed. While Helberg’s character is being kept strictly under wraps, Natasha Lyonne is leading the series as a character who is working to solve different murders in each episode. Helmed by filmmaker Rian...

collider.com

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Only Murders in the Building’: Does Tina Fey Guest Star?

Only Murders in the Building features a cast full of big-name actors like Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short. The show also has an array of exciting guest stars and cameo appearances. In the very first episode, fans may have caught sight of someone who looks a lot like Tina Fey, but is that really her in the Hulu series?
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Russian Doll' and 6 of the Best, Coolest Natasha Lyonne Performances

Natasha Lyonne has graced our screens since she was six years old. Now 43 years old, Lyonne has built up a beyond impressive and truly eclectic filmography. Ranging from Netflix originals to Marvel movies to cult classics, there is no doubt about Lyonne’s coolness. Beyond her acting career, Lyonne...
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Andor' Image Reveals Stellan Skarsgård in Character as Luthen

Now that we’ve gone back to check in on Obi-Wan Kenobi, it’s time to focus on another upcoming Star Wars universe series that is coming our way. Andor, the prequel series that ties in with Rogue One, premieres next month, and it’s safe to say we’ll get regular updates on the new show in the coming weeks. In this month’s edition of Empire Magazine, series creator and director Tony Gilroy dissected how the series will play out – and a brand-new image from the series was also revealed.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn: The Best of the British Actor's Roles Before Eddie Munson

Just a matter of weeks ago, the epic fourth season of Stranger Things introduced global audiences to Joseph Quinn, making him a literal overnight sensation. For two weeks after the season premiere, he held the #1 spot on IMDb’s STARmeter and now sits at #3, only after being dethroned by his costars Jamie Campbell Bower and Millie Bobby Brown. Despite his sudden rise to international recognition, Quinn has been an established actor in England for years.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes on ‘The Forgiven’ and How They Prepare for an Emotional Scene

With writer-director John Michael McDonagh’s The Forgiven now playing in select theaters, I recently spoke to Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes about making the film. Based on Lawrence Osborne’s 2012 novel of the same name, The Forgiven tells the story of two wealthy Londoners, David and Jo Henninger (Fiennes and Chastain), who, when driving through the Moroccan desert to a friend’s lavish weekend party, are involved in a tragic accident with a local teenage boy. Arriving late at the grand villa with the debauched party raging, the couple attempts to move on from the incident. But when the boy’s father arrives seeking justice, the stage is set for a tension-filled culture clash in which David and Jo must come to terms with their fateful act and its shattering consequences. The Forgiven also stars Matt Smith, Saïd Taghmaoui, Christopher Abbott, Abbey Lee, Mourad Zaoui, Caleb Landry Jones, and Ismael Kanater.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Old Man': How Amy Brenneman Turns the Tables on Jeff Bridges

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Old Man Episode 4.Just as Alia Shawkat stole every scene she got in Episode 3 of The Old Man, one of the best new shows out there right now, Episode 4 provided yet another opportunity for a supporting character to shine. This time it was the quietly stunning work of Amy Brenneman as Zoe that cut through all the noise to stand out. Though the show’s ostensible lead is Jeff Bridges, who also continues to be great as the grizzled Dan Chase on the run, it is the supporting characters that really have continued to elevate the show. In this most recent episode, we witness the aftermath from when Zoe was nearly killed before being whisked away in the trunk of Chase’s car. Initially shaken as anyone would be, over the course of the episode she quietly begins observing details around her and formulating a plan. Speaking volumes even without saying a whole lot of dialogue, you can see the wheels beginning to turn. It initially recalls her outstanding work in the series The Leftovers where she went entire episodes without saying anything at all as a woman who had taken a vow of silence. In The Old Man, you can feel the same commanding presence infused into every single moment.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Great, Underrated Movies Recommended by Roger Ebert

Roger Ebert was one of the most influential film critics of the 20th century and the first to win the Pulitzer Prize. His reviews radiate a love of film and life, which he retained to the end, even as he battled thyroid cancer. After he passed away in 2013, the outpouring of affection for Ebert was unlike any accorded to a movie reviewer before. Robert Redford called him "one of the great champions of freedom of artistic expression," while Barack Obama simply said, "Roger was the movies."
MOVIES
Collider

'Top Gun: Maverick' Breaks 'The Dark Knight' Record at Domestic Box Office

Paramount’s wondrous year at the box office shows no sign of stopping, as Top Gun: Maverick fell by a minuscule 9% for an estimated $34 million finish over the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend. This will take the film’s running domestic total to $572 million, further increasing its lead over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the year’s biggest hit.
MOVIES
Collider

7 Differences Between 'The Handmaid's Tale' Series And Original Novel

Red cloaks and fighting against oppression, Hulu’s notorious series The Handmaid’s Tale has become iconic in its dystopian depiction of a world where reproductive rights of women are orchestrated under theocracy. Launched in 2017, The Handmaid’s Tale and its fictional world of a modified America - known as Gilead - solves a global infertility crisis through the indoctrination of a duty to God, particularly the ideas stemming from the Genesis and the story of Rachel and Jacob. The Emmy award-winning program stars Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Joesph Fiennes, and Ann Dowd.
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch 'The Princess': Where Is the Joey King Movie Streaming?

Once upon a time, there was a princess, and she became so badass that all her enemies started to fear her. And like that, The Princess is about to rewrite fairytales, featuring a sword-wielding, butt-kicking princess played by Joey King. The story follows, as you would expect from the title, a princess, whose father is about to be overthrown by a cruel, evil prince, and she is forced to marry the enemy. But she refuses to go through with the wedding and fights to save herself and her family.
MOVIES
Collider

6 Best Sitcoms That Weren't Afraid to Make Us Cry

If you're feeling down, watching your favorite Sitcom is a pretty effective way to put a smile on your face. Be it the reliableness of a classic like Friends or a group of geeky scientists as they journey through life in The Big Bang Theory, dozens of sitcoms have been a surefire way to turn a frown upside down for decades.
TV SERIES
Collider

From 'Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan' to 'The Blacklist', 7 Shows Like ‘The Terminal List’ to Watch Next

Chris Pratt has been having quite the year. Aside from starring in Jurassic World Dominion and appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, now comes his latest television project, The Terminal List. The American action thriller follows Lt. Commander James Reece, played by Pratt, as he returns from an unsuccessful covert mission in which his entire platoon of Navy SEALS is ambushed.
TV SERIES
Collider

How 'The Man From Toronto' Is Driven by Its Female Influence

The Man From Toronto sees Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson team up in an action packed buddy comedy from Netflix, and it certainly has its fair share of bloodshed and violence. Harrelson plays the titular Toronto, also known as Randy, whilst Hart plays an accidental imposter, Teddy. Despite his aversion to violence, Teddy frequently becomes involved in altercations with some true villains as he works alongside Toronto. The film features many action scenes where the men are often found battling in a fight to the death, but underneath all the 'tough guy' demeanors is the women who drive them. In one way or another, the women in the men's lives have all the true power and influence.
MOVIES
Collider

9 Reasons Why 'Jedi: Fallen Order' Would Make a Great TV Series

It's not news to say Star Wars has a divided fan base, and not every Star Wars property is loved. A mere half-decade ago, George Lucas' brainchild (after a $4 billion+ sale to Disney) was back on top, as legacyquel The Force Awakens force-choked box-office records. Following the divisiveness of The Last Jedi, the fan and critical failure of Rise of Skywalker, and hit-or-miss movie and TV entries, Star Wars and its dedicated but polarized fandom are all over the map. One property in recent years has been universally hailed, though: EA, Respawn and director Stig Asmussen's action-adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Following the massive critical and commercial success of the game (over 10 million units sold), the lore of Fallen Order has been widely accepted by fans, and has expanded to comics, toys and beyond. A sequel game, Jedi: Survivor, has been announced for 2023.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Who Plays Red Dagger, the Mysterious New Ms. Marvel Anti-Hero?

In the most recent episode of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, Kamala (Iman Vellini) and her mother Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff) travel to Karachi, Pakistan to visit Kamala's grandmother Sana (Samina Ahmed). Kamala travels with the hope that her grandmother will help fill in some answers to the questions that have surrounded her newfound powers. As Kamala makes her way around the Karachi train station, she is confronted by a significant character in the Ms. Marvel comic, and now an important figure the series, Red Dagger (Aramis Knight).
TV SERIES
Collider

5 'Star Wars' Fan Theories That Turned Out to be True(ish)

The Star Wars universe has been around for over four decades by now, and when you have that kind of time to mull over three trilogies, three standalone films, dozens of television seasons, and countless EU books, it’s inevitable that some eager fans are going to devise their own ideas about the truth behind certain parts of the stories.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Modern TV Shows Set in the 80s to Watch After Vol. 2 of 'Stranger Things' 4

With Stranger Things becoming a pop culture phenomenon since its release in 2016, 80s nostalgia is at an all-time high. Thanks to its faithful recreation of the decade that gave us the Walkman, from its fashion to its numerous needle drops, the show appeals to those who miss the 80s and those that never experienced it. Now that Volume 1 of the fourth season is over, we are all left sitting around waiting for Volume 2.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Things You Might Not Know About 'Schitt's Creek’

Whether it’s laughing at Alexis’ (Annie Murphy) “Ew, David!” or admiring Moira’s (Catharine O’Hara) extravagant outfits, Schitt’s Creek has presented its comedic magic to the audience through brilliant writing and bold characters. Though the series ended in 2020, many devoted fans are still re-watching it to this day (and some have just gotten into it!)
TV SERIES
Collider

'Black Bird' Review: An Exceptional Cast Makes This True Crime Drama Soar

In the sea of true-crime series that have hit streaming services so far in 2022, Black Bird is a different kind of animal. And boy, can this bird fly. Taron Egerton turns in a powerhouse performance as Jimmy Keene, the drug-dealing son of a cop (Ray Liotta, in one of his final roles). In exchange for release from his 10-year prison sentence, Keene takes a deal from the FBI to infiltrate a maximum-security prison for mentally unstable inmates in order to help the feds nail down a suspected serial killer. But, before he can be released, Keene has to gain the trust of said serial killer, Larry Hall (a creepier than ever Paul Walter Hauser), and find out the location of the bodies of suspected victims.
TV SERIES

