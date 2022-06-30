ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Skull is in Session in 'Monster High: The Movie' Trailer

By Erick Massoto
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount+ and Nickelodeon have unveiled the trailer for Monster High: The Movie. The live-action musical is another adaptation of the highly popular franchise that centers around the children of famous horror monsters and creatures. The streaming platform and the network also took the opportunity to announce the release date of the...

collider.com

The Verge

Millie Bobby Brown to star in Netflix sci-fi movie directed by the Russo brothers

Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown will star in a new Netflix film from the Russo brothers, directors of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. The Electric State is a retro-futuristic sci-fi movie that follows Brown, a robotic companion, and an “eccentric drifter” as she travels through the American West in search of her brother, Netflix said in its casting announcement.
MOVIES
Collider

The 10 Best Versions of Classic Halloween Monsters

Every Halloween, it’s interesting to see what pieces of pop culture from the year have inspired new trends. For instance, in the past few years, there have been costumes from Squid Game, Marvel, and even Tiger King. However, several classic monsters’ images continue to be used in outfits, decorations, and of course, media.
LIFESTYLE
Collider

How to Watch 'The Princess': Where Is the Joey King Movie Streaming?

Once upon a time, there was a princess, and she became so badass that all her enemies started to fear her. And like that, The Princess is about to rewrite fairytales, featuring a sword-wielding, butt-kicking princess played by Joey King. The story follows, as you would expect from the title, a princess, whose father is about to be overthrown by a cruel, evil prince, and she is forced to marry the enemy. But she refuses to go through with the wedding and fights to save herself and her family.
MOVIES
Collider

Star Wars Was a Major Inspiration on The 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Finale, The Duffer Brothers Say

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2.With spores raining down on Hawkins, shocking deaths, and far more questions than answers, the finale of Stranger Things Season 4 is far different from the bittersweet, even uplifting endings we've seen since the end of Season 2. It's not an unwelcome shift, but for fans of Max and Eddie (basically, all of us), it was nonetheless jarring and harsh.
MOVIES
Person
Todd Holland
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's new movie heads to Netflix

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's new movie The Electric State is set to head to Netflix. The film was originally set up with Universal, but after over a year of negotiations, the streaming platform has officially closed the deal for the rights to the sci-fi epic. Based on Simon...
MOVIES
Collider

'The Old Man': How Amy Brenneman Turns the Tables on Jeff Bridges

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Old Man Episode 4.Just as Alia Shawkat stole every scene she got in Episode 3 of The Old Man, one of the best new shows out there right now, Episode 4 provided yet another opportunity for a supporting character to shine. This time it was the quietly stunning work of Amy Brenneman as Zoe that cut through all the noise to stand out. Though the show’s ostensible lead is Jeff Bridges, who also continues to be great as the grizzled Dan Chase on the run, it is the supporting characters that really have continued to elevate the show. In this most recent episode, we witness the aftermath from when Zoe was nearly killed before being whisked away in the trunk of Chase’s car. Initially shaken as anyone would be, over the course of the episode she quietly begins observing details around her and formulating a plan. Speaking volumes even without saying a whole lot of dialogue, you can see the wheels beginning to turn. It initially recalls her outstanding work in the series The Leftovers where she went entire episodes without saying anything at all as a woman who had taken a vow of silence. In The Old Man, you can feel the same commanding presence infused into every single moment.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Orangutan Gropes Woman, Kisses Her on the Cheek in Viral Video

Who knew an orangutan could be so handsy? One Safari World visitor in Bangkok, Thailand found out in a now-viral video. While visiting the zoo-like attraction, the visitor sat down to take photos with one of the orange great apes. Safari World brings the outdoors close to patrons and allows these funny animals to roam free and interact with those that are visiting.
ANIMALS
Collider

10 Great, Underrated Movies Recommended by Roger Ebert

Roger Ebert was one of the most influential film critics of the 20th century and the first to win the Pulitzer Prize. His reviews radiate a love of film and life, which he retained to the end, even as he battled thyroid cancer. After he passed away in 2013, the outpouring of affection for Ebert was unlike any accorded to a movie reviewer before. Robert Redford called him "one of the great champions of freedom of artistic expression," while Barack Obama simply said, "Roger was the movies."
MOVIES
Collider

'Russian Doll' and 6 of the Best, Coolest Natasha Lyonne Performances

Natasha Lyonne has graced our screens since she was six years old. Now 43 years old, Lyonne has built up a beyond impressive and truly eclectic filmography. Ranging from Netflix originals to Marvel movies to cult classics, there is no doubt about Lyonne’s coolness. Beyond her acting career, Lyonne...
MOVIES
Collider

'Top Gun: Maverick' Breaks 'The Dark Knight' Record at Domestic Box Office

Paramount’s wondrous year at the box office shows no sign of stopping, as Top Gun: Maverick fell by a minuscule 9% for an estimated $34 million finish over the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend. This will take the film’s running domestic total to $572 million, further increasing its lead over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the year’s biggest hit.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Andor' Image Reveals Stellan Skarsgård in Character as Luthen

Now that we’ve gone back to check in on Obi-Wan Kenobi, it’s time to focus on another upcoming Star Wars universe series that is coming our way. Andor, the prequel series that ties in with Rogue One, premieres next month, and it’s safe to say we’ll get regular updates on the new show in the coming weeks. In this month’s edition of Empire Magazine, series creator and director Tony Gilroy dissected how the series will play out – and a brand-new image from the series was also revealed.
TV SERIES
Entertainment
Movies
Nickelodeon
E! News

Prepare to Gasp Over Unrecognizable Chris Pine’s New Look

Watch: Chris Pine Dishes on Working With Director Patty Jenkins Again. No, you're not barking up the wrong tree—that really is Chris Pine. The Star Trek star, 41, debuted an extremely bold new look while shooting his upcoming film Poolman in Los Angeles on June 30. In photos from set, Chris, who also serves as director, can be seen sporting a full beard and shaggy, long blonde hair which is tucked underneath a cream-colored bucket hat.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Vera Wang Shows Off Toned Midriff in Chic Bubblegum Pink Ensembles During 73rd Birthday Bash

Click here to read the full article. Vera Wang’s birthday bash was a sight to see: pink in every corner, glittering party outfits, and of course, a radiant icon dancing the night away. The fashion icon posted a series of posts from her birthday bash, ranging from shots of her looking sensational in a baby pink outfit to shots of her new prosecco. While all the shots are different, they all have the same caption: “Celebrating my Bday with CAKES and KARAOKE…… and my new ROSÉ PROSECCO!!!!!! #VeraWangParty.” You can see our favorite sets of photos HERE, HERE, and HERE. In the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

Genndy Tartakovsky’s 'Primal' Season 2 Trailer Teases Action-Packed Chaos

The second season of Adult Swim's frenetically violent, animated action-adventure series, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, has just received a new trailer. The show will be returning to Adult Swim later this month, and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is an acclaimed series that is set in a hypnotic prehistoric-like society and follows the symbiotic relationship between a Neanderthal and a Tyrannosaurus as they roam through their strange world just trying to survive. Aaron LaPlante provides almost all the show's voices. The series was notable in its first season for seamlessly combining many genres including action, adventure, drama, fantasy, horror, and thriller.
TV SERIES
Collider

Who Plays Red Dagger, the Mysterious New Ms. Marvel Anti-Hero?

In the most recent episode of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, Kamala (Iman Vellini) and her mother Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff) travel to Karachi, Pakistan to visit Kamala's grandmother Sana (Samina Ahmed). Kamala travels with the hope that her grandmother will help fill in some answers to the questions that have surrounded her newfound powers. As Kamala makes her way around the Karachi train station, she is confronted by a significant character in the Ms. Marvel comic, and now an important figure the series, Red Dagger (Aramis Knight).
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

New Ghostbusters movie lands 2023 release date

Sony Pictures has confirmed a release date for the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The film's director, Jason Reitman, and writer Gil Kenan revealed on June 8, also known as Ghostbusters Day, that the Afterlife sequel will be arriving in theatres on December 20, 2023. The follow-up to the classic 80s...
MOVIES

