CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we celebrate our country’s freedoms this Fourth of July weekend, many in the Charlotte area will be out on the blue waters of our local lakes. "We’re going to have a lot of people out on the water boating, Lake Norman, Lake Wylie and those areas," Dr. Britt Christmas with Atrium Health said. "Understand the boating traffic is going to be greater than it usually is which makes everyone out there need to use more caution."

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO