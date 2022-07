The South Dakota Genealogical Society has named Kay Hendricks of De Smet as the 2022 Genealogist of the Year. Hendricks has been active in the Kingsbury County Genealogical Society (KCGS) for 35 years. She was one of the founding members and was nominated for the honor by the local society. The first slate of officers included Kay Hendricks as the Vice President. Over the years, she has served as the president and secretary too.

