Alexandria Fire Department Receives 9th Consecutive Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Achievement Award

The American Heart Association nationally recognizes organizations for implementation of quality care for severe heart attack and stroke patients

The Alexandria Fire Department has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS Gold Plus Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures to treat patients who suffer severe heart attacks. Since 2014, the first year of the Mission Lifeline EMS Award program, AFD has been recognized at the highest level for EMS agencies.

“The Alexandria Fire Department is honored to continuously be recognized on a national level for the exceptional care EMS providers deliver,” said Medical Services Deputy Chief Brian Hricik. “We could not have achieved this honorable award without assistance from our healthcare partners, our committed Operational Medical Director, the quality management review process, and the hard work from all our EMS providers as they work together to treat patients who are suffering from cardiac and neurological medical emergencies.”

Program participants apply for the award recognition by demonstrating how their organization has committed to improving quality care for STEMI patients.

Each year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it is critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.

The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline is the American Heart Association’s program that helps to lower barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks– starting from when 9-1-1 is called, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. Optimal care for heart attack patients takes coordination between the hospitals, EMS and all aspects of the healthcare system.

“EMTs and paramedics play a vital part in the system of care for those who have heart attacks,” said Tim Henry, M.D., chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee. “Since they often are the first medical point of contact, they can save precious minutes of treatment time by activating the emergency response system that alerts hospitals to an incoming heart attack patient.”

The American Heart Association’s Mission Lifeline® program aids hospitals and emergency medical services in systems of care that follow standards and procedures for acute coronary syndrome patients. Lifeline connects EMS providers, referring hospitals and receiving centers in a coordinated system of care. The program also assists EMS agencies in getting the feedback needed to understand how the system of care is working. AFD is very proud to be a part of the American Heart Association’s efforts to turn guidelines into lifelines.

###

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/go/3747.