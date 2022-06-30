ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Free Agency: The 15 highest paid players in the NBA for the 2022-23 season

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06rTUs_0gQve2qV00

Transaction season is here, folks. The NBA’s offseason is upon us and that means we need to be prepared for a ton of player movement in the coming days, weeks and months.

If we’re going to be ready, we need to know everything about the lay of the land we’re in so far. We’ve already got a salary cap number for next season at a hefty $123.6 million. Teams are going to have a ton of money to spend this summer.

But what will those mega-deals look like? To know a bit about that and how they’ll be shaped, we need to know a bit more about the deals that are already currently in place.

Luckily, we’ve got all that information at our fingertips. Here are the highest paid players in the league for next season — for now.

By the end of the summer, this list will be shaken up.

© Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FrKEq_0gQve2qV00
LeBron James is set to make $44,474,988 with the Lakers next season.

© (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XD12M_0gQve2qV00

© Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LOYdC_0gQve2qV00
Giannis Antetkounmpo is set to make $42,492,492 with the Bucks in 2023.

© Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3844pY_0gQve2qV00

© Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HhHdu_0gQve2qV00

© Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bmO7K_0gQve2qV00

Kyrie Irving

© Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#Nba Free Agency
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Kevin Durant wants to play for Suns

The NBA world was in literal shock on Thursday when Kevin Durant asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade. But, the Phoenix Suns were ecstatic because KD listed them as a preferred landing spot. One would have to wonder why exactly Durant wants to play with the Suns. Well, aside from admiring Chris Paul and […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Kevin Durant wants to play for Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Bulls guard Zach LaVine’s hilarious reaction to $215 million max deal

On Friday, news surfaced that the Chicago Bulls have re-signed star guard Zach LaVine to a massive five-year $215 million max deal. Shortly after that happened, LaVine posted to his Instagram with a pretty hilarious message. From Zach LaVine's IG. #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/5hisoLfEJg — Salim (@Salim_BGhoops) July 1, 2022 LaVine took video from The Wolf of […] The post Bulls guard Zach LaVine’s hilarious reaction to $215 million max deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
170K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy