Bear is a 9-year-old Chinese Shar-Pei mix who arrived at our shelter in rough shape. Bear was completely hairless, unsocialized, and had deep skin infections. After months of medical treatment and love and affection from the staff at HSTC, Bear is finally ready for a home. He’s made outstanding progress both medically and emotionally. Bear can be shy at first, so we recommend a quiet home with adults or older children. This sweet and loving boy is finally ready to have the happy ending that he so much deserves.

STUART, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO