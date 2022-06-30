ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Gas Prices Explode Going Into 4th Of July Weekend

By Chris Cruise
 4 days ago
Preparing for your 4th of July get-together can get pricey. Between fireworks, hot dogs, plenty of fun drinks, and of course some new cornhole bags, adding up the receipts can be a little depressing. What makes it even worse is having to fill up your vehicle with gas. That's...

myopinion
4d ago

corporate greedflation. thats the reason gas is so expensive. they paid there political donations.and just like that politicians in charge look the other way. massive record profits for oil company's and distributors. price fixing.

stator7
4d ago

If governor little cared for the welfare of his constituents he would remove the state sales tax on gas. Bare in mind the state highway tax is still included in the price of gas.

