The Atlanta rapper known as Trouble was shot and killed in a suburb of the city on Sunday, authorities said. He was 34. The artist, whose name was Mariel Semonte Orr, was discovered by Rockdale County Sheriff's deputies who were called to the scene of a shooting in the nearby town of Conyers around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Orr was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 28 DAYS AGO