It’s time to consider what tools are still in your garage that are powered by gas and oil. While you might already have replaced your mower or other larger tools, like chainsaws or hedge trimmers, is your string trimmer and blower still gas-powered? Well, if so, then BLACK+DECKER’s 2-tool electric string trimmer and blower combo kit will help you finish (or start) the transition at just $110. The string trimmer also functions as a edger should you need it. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO