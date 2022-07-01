ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Travelers can expect delays, cancelations during busy 4th of July holiday

By Keith Jones
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jT9xk_0gQvVE1p00

Big concerns at airports over holiday travel 01:49

MIAMI - The lines at MIA's departure curb was bumper to bumper even before the sun came up.

This is supposed to be the busiest 4th of July travel weekend on record, according to AAA.

It is estimated that 3.55 million people will travel by air.

Miami International Airport is expecting 150,000 passengers a day through the weekend.

That's an increase of 20,000 from 2021 and even 2019.

With that kind of volume coupled with airport staffing shortages and inclement weather, there's bound to be a little turbulence in operations.

Wednesday saw an hours-long line with passengers trying to rebook.

Thursday the same saga played out.

Neelia Gato has been trying to get back home to Las Vegas since the 27th.

"I don't have my bags or even my purse, because it was on my carrying on which they forced me to put on the bottom," said Gato. "I have to wait in another 7-hour line to talk to a supervisor. When I was here 8 hours yesterday to get a voucher for a hotel".

Gato says American airlines told her, it couldn't get her onto a flight until July 1st.

Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International is expecting 8% fewer passengers than in 2021.

It's expecting its busiest day on Friday and an average of roughly 86,700 passengers a day through the weekend.

Forty-two million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home this holiday weekend.

According to AAA, that's the most ever for Independence Day Weekend.

