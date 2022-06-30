ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Is Phase Four Going to Destroy the MCU?

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuite often it feels more like paranoia that has people wondering if the MCU is going to fail at some point thanks to the forced diversity and representation that’s being added in with each new phase. But while these elements are great and do create a wider and more enjoyable story,...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marvel finally addresses ‘disgusting’ Avengers: Endgame fan theory about Thanos and Ant-Man

Marvel has officially addressed a fan theory about Avengers: Endgamethat has circulated on the internet for years.The theory, which some fans have described as “gross” and “disgusting”, concerns the villain Thanos, played in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019) by Josh Brolin.Over the course of two films, the Avengers struggle to defeat Thanos, as he acquires absolute power by collecting the infinity stones.Eventually, he is defeated when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) weaponises the infinity stones against him.However, some fans have speculated that he could in fact have been defeated much sooner, by the size-changing hero Ant-Man (Paul...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Boys’ Antony Starr Cast as Wolverine in Amazing MCU Art

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are beyond excited to see the mutants finally crossover to Earth-616 and while Marvel Studios has yet to drop details regarding the much-awaited X-Men franchise reboot, a lot of people have been making their fantasy castings over the last couple of years. click to...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#The Infinity Saga
Decider.com

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Ending Explained: Who Was at the End of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’?

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, aka Doctor Strange 2, aka WandaVision: Endgame, is now on Disney+. And if you’ve woken up early, skipped right by the third episode of Ms. Marvel and the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi to get your Benedict Cumberbatch fix, you might be scratching your head (your forehead, really) about what happens at the end of the movie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Captain Marvel Meets the MCU's New Captain America in Avengers: Quantum Encounter Footage

Several members of the Avengers, including Captain Marvel and the new Captain America, team up in the first footage from the Disney Wish cruise ship. The new ship in the Disney Cruise Lines features an attraction called Avengers: Quantum Encounter, where passengers play "an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around them" involving Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Some of the first footage captured from Disney Wish shows Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Anthony Mackie's Captain Americainteracting with each other, along with action scenes starring Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly's Wasp, and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Comics
epicstream.com

Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Breaks Silence on Rumored MCU Exit

For years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe revolved around the original six Avengers but 2019's Avengers: Endgame saw actors Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson exit the billion-dollar franchise. While the other half of the famed "Original Six" are still active in the MCU, Chris Hemsworth currently holds the record as the only actor out of the bunch who starred in four solo films.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why Knights of the Old Republic Should be a Trilogy

This often starts to sound like a constantly skipping record since it’s been mentioned more than once. It does sound as though a TV series or a movie might be headed to the screen when it comes to The Old Republic, but as it’s been at this time, those behind the Star Wars franchise feel as though they’re dragging their feet. That might not be the case, but it certainly feels like it, since at this time there have been plenty of shows and a few movies that have emerged, and the general feeling is that moving forward with the franchise is desired, but it’s not bound to be the easiest thing to do. There are so many different factors to take into account and a desire from some to see the Expanded Universe come into play that trying to sort it all out is like trying to find the end of a ball of yarn that’s been stretched in multiple directions across a cavernous room and twisted over every possible end it can be. In other words, it feels as though Star Wars is a bit tough to decipher as a single story at this time.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Will Poulter's Adam Warlock Reportedly Receiving Major Redesign in the MCU

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been eager to see the big-screen arrival of iconic character Adam Warlock ever since that massive post-credits tease in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. We've long confirmed that the powerful entity will in fact debut in the upcoming installment of the franchise and will be played by Will Poulter.
MOVIES
ComicBook

First Look at Ultron's Return in Avengers: Quantum Encounter

Avengers: Quantum Encounter has brought back Ultron for their wild show on the Disney Wish. The cruise ship is bringing Marvel heroes to visitors and fans are showing off footage from the show online. Marvel Multiverse shows Ant-Man and the Wasp have been experimenting with Quantum technology out at sea. Ultron attacks and wants to steal it for himself. (Ross Marquand voices the villain just like on Disney+ instead of James Spader.) In response, Captain America, Ms. Marvel, and Captain Marvel all come running to help ward off the robot army. Brie Larson's Carol Danvers appears for the first time since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' post-credit scene. Anthony Mackie also returns as Cap for the first time since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well. Check out the big reunion blowout right here down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Episode 4 Reveals Tie to She-Hulk

This year has seen the Marvel Cinematic Universe evolve in some major ways, both on the big screen and on original series on Disney+. This has most recently included Ms. Marvel, a live-action series introducing Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and her world into live-action. With Kamala being a superfan of other superheroes, the show has had the opportunity to weave in some interesting Easter eggs and MCU ties — including one that is actually for the next Disney+ series in the pipeline, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Episode 4 of Ms. Marvel briefly shows the members of the Clan Destine after they were apprehended by the Department of Damage Control, after their very public superhero fight with Kamala at her brother's wedding. Before the Clan Destine escape their containment and track down Kamala in Pakistan, it is established that they are being held at the D.O.D.C. SuperMax Prison — a building already teased to appear in She-Hulk, seemingly as the home of the incarcerated Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Star Teases the Future of the Red Daggers in the MCU

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel Episode 4, "Seeing Red." Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) isn't the only new hero to make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Ms. Marvel. Wednesday's "Seeing Red" introduces Kareem (Aramis Knight), the latest dagger-wielding warrior to take on the scarfed mantle of the Red Dagger. The Pakistani superhero, and his ally Waleed (Farhan Akhtar), protect the Karachi people from threats of the unseen — threats like Najma (Nimra Bucha) and The Clandestines, the group of Djinn from another dimension that could destroy the universe if they tear down the Veil of Noor.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Producer Secures Scarlet Witch's Future in MCU's Phase 4

Fans are already enjoying Elizabeth Olsen as the MCU's Scarlet Witch, and her recent involvement in the critically-acclaimed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness highlighted a terrifying character arc for Wanda Maximoff. After committing a horrifying killing spree that ended with her killing herself in the Doctor Strange sequel, fans desperately still want to see the Scarlet Witch in the future of the MCU and reclaim her title as an Avenger. However, will we really see her again?
MOVIES
IndieWire

Taron Egerton Has Discussed Marvel Role with Kevin Feige, Hopes ‘They’ll Give Me a Shot’ at Playing Wolverine

Click here to read the full article. Taron Egerton’s upcoming role in “Black Bird,” a new Apple TV+ series written by Dennis Lehane, marks his first major onscreen acting part since his star-making turn in 2019’s “Rocketman.” The role as a drug dealer serving prison time is a departure from Egerton’s previous roles, but the thespian is already looking ahead to his next challenge: playing a Marvel superhero. In a new interview with The New York Times to promote his role on “Black Bird,” Egerton revealed that he has met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige about potentially joining the Marvel...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kevin Feige Reveals the Only Adjustment Marvel Made for Natalie Portman's Thor: Love and Thunder Return

Jane Foster looks mighty different in Thor: Love and Thunder. Natalie Portman trained for more than ten months to get into superhero shape to reprise her role as Jane for the first time since 2013's Thor: The Dark World, but with one large difference: she's wielding the might of ex-boyfriend Thor (Chris Hemsworth). As the hammer-swinging heroine worthy of lifting the enchanted Mjolnir, the five-foot-three Portman becomes the six-foot-tall Mighty Thor — the new goddess of thunder. In an interview with Total Film ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder, in theaters July 8, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige revealed Marvel's small role in Portman's big change:
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date, plot, cast, and more

What is the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date? The sci-fi movie has been in the works for a number of years: having a rocky journey to the big screen. The wait for the final instalment of the MCU trilogy is almost over, but between Guardians 2 and Guardians 3, it’s fair to say a lot has happened.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy