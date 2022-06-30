Is Phase Four Going to Destroy the MCU?

This often starts to sound like a constantly skipping record since it’s been mentioned more than once. It does sound as though a TV series or a movie might be headed to the screen when it comes to The Old Republic, but as it’s been at this time, those behind the Star Wars franchise feel as though they’re dragging their feet. That might not be the case, but it certainly feels like it, since at this time there have been plenty of shows and a few movies that have emerged, and the general feeling is that moving forward with the franchise is desired, but it’s not bound to be the easiest thing to do. There are so many different factors to take into account and a desire from some to see the Expanded Universe come into play that trying to sort it all out is like trying to find the end of a ball of yarn that’s been stretched in multiple directions across a cavernous room and twisted over every possible end it can be. In other words, it feels as though Star Wars is a bit tough to decipher as a single story at this time.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO