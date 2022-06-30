15 Essential Travel Snacks That Registered Dietitians Can’t Stop Munching On While Vacationing

Anytime you're feeling under the weather, it's paramount that you have your go-to relaxation remedies at the ready. Whether it's Ginger Ale (sipped through a bendy straw, obviously), cueing up "The Price Is Right" on TV, or closing your eyes under a cold compress, taking these small-but-soothing steps can be an important part of healing when done in tandem with medical care. Staying hydrated, well-fed, and getting plenty of rest are all common "home remedies," but if you want one more comforting component to incorporate into your sick day arsenal, know that there are quite a few teas that can help soothe some of the symptoms you may be facing.

