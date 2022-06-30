ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

June Main Street Shop & Dine is Friday

Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago

NEWBERRY — Another Main Street Shop and Dine Night is happening in downtown Newberry, this Friday.

The July 1 the event is from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature WKDK’s Rolling Radio Show.

Pedestrians are invited to stroll, shop, and dine along downtown Newberry’s Main Street for this event on the first Friday of the month. Blocking the road from vehicular traffic allows pedestrians to take advantage of the extended outdoor space in the downtown district. Visitors can enjoy a nice evening strolling through downtown Newberry’s Main Street.

Vehicular traffic will be blocked along Main Street from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. All cars parked along Main Street must be removed by 3 p.m. to ensure pedestrian safety. The City of Newberry plans to continue the downtown promotion through the end of September, on the first Friday of each month.

For more information call 803-321-1015. Follow the City of Newberry on social media @CityofNewberry/@CityofNewberrySC (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn).

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

Fourth of July Parade in Camden

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There will be a kid’s Fourth of July parade in Camden today. Kids are invited to showcase their patriotic spirit by decorating their bicycles, scooters and wagons, and wearing their red, white and blue for the sixth annual Kids’ Fourth of July Parade. It...
CAMDEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

ON THE ROAD: Drive-in theater experience kept alive in Monetta

MONETTA, SC (WOLO) — You may think drive-ins are a thing of the past. Just outside of Lexington County, a town that sits in both Aiken and Saluda counties brings people from all over the Midlands to watch a movie under the stars. “It really just started out as...
MONETTA, SC
WIS-TV

My Take: Fourth of July

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The July 4th holiday is upon us. Millions of Americans will celebrate the holiday with parades, fireworks and barbecue. Let’s not forget why we celebrate. On July 4, 1776, the 13 colonies laid down their claim to be a free and independent nation from England.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling, office schedules for Independence Day

Monday, July 4 is Independence Day. Many buildings in the Midlands will be closed in observance of the holiday, and several local sanitation services will not be available. All state buildings and offices will be closed Monday, July 4 for Independence Day. All state buildings will return to normal hours on Tuesday, July 5. This includes SC Department of Transportation buildings, SCDHEC buildings, State House and Capitol Complex buildings, University of South Carolina buildings and any other non-essential building run by the state.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
Newberry, SC
Lifestyle
Newberry Observer

Shealy honored to be Newberry fire chief

NEWBERRY – Making sure the city’s firefighters are equipped with the proper training and tools needed to offer Newberry’s residents the absolute best service that can be provided is one of Chief Gene Shealy’s goals as the new fire chief for the City of Newberry. Shealy...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Talking about the shortage of workers

Hello again, friends and readers. It has been a while since you have heard from me with the news on the small business front. If you are following other news, you will know that Newberry County has seen some new faces in recent months. Some are nationally known chain businesses, like Harbor Freight, Firehouse Subs, the new Huddle House, and other recent additions that residents have clamored for.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

S.C. Stay info available this week

SOUTH CAROLINA — The S.C. Stay Plus program is a rental and utility assistance program, funded by the U.S. Department of Treasury, that launched in May 2021 to assist those who are experiencing financial hardships and housing challenges as a result of the COVID-19 global health emergency. Lucy Sanchez,...
NEWBERRY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicular Traffic#Vehicles#Food Drink#Another Main Street Shop#Wkdk#Rolling Radio Show
WLTX.com

3 lanes clear on I-77 following southbound crash outside of Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A crash on I-77 that initially led to all southbound lanes being shut down has partially been cleared. Cameras showed at least one vehicle in the median and an ambulance, at one point, left the scene. The crash, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Shealy sworn in as fire chief

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry officially has a new fire chief after Gene Shealy was sworn in during a special called City of Newberry meeting on June 23. “Today is an important day in the history of the City of Newberry and the Newberry Fire Department. With this occasion, I re-read some of the proud history of the Newberry Fire Department. Before there was a fire department, in the late 1860s and early 1870s, there were a series of fires in Newberry that caused much damage. Most buildings were made of wood and were consumed quickly by fire. In response, the Newberry Fire Department was formed in 1873,” said Mayor Foster Senn during his opening remarks. “That means next year, 2023, is the 150th birthday of the fire department, and Chief Shealy already has some plans in mind to celebrate the anniversary.”
NEWBERRY, SC
News19 WLTX

Where to find July 4 events in the South Carolina Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Independence Day is July 4, which falls on a Monday this year, but the celebrations start this evening and run through the weekend. However you'd like to celebrate, whether at the lake or at the park, there's something for everyone. Most events feature live music, food trucks and -- of course -- fireworks!
POLITICS
The Post and Courier

SCDOT moves tree cutting further north along I-26 with repaving project

COLUMBIA — After several projects in the Lowcountry, tree cutting is moving north on Interstate 26 as crews resurface the road. Citing reductions in the number of severe car wrecks on South Carolina's interstates, the state Department of Transportation has added tree removal to a number of projects over the past decade.
RIDGEVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wach.com

Columbia Fashion Week top model winner heading to New York City

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) --- Columbia Fashion Week top model winner Jah "Jiffy" Johnson is set to represent South Carolina on a bigger stage. After winning the top model competition in Columbia, she is now preparing for a special tour in the Big Apple. She stopped by Good Day Columbia to...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

DHEC gives insight on cause of recent earthquakes in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Midlands has experienced several earthquakes leaving many residents with questions and concerns. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has some insight. There have been 17 earthquakes since Sunday, June 26. Many believe they are caused by mines, however, DHEC says...
ENVIRONMENT
wach.com

Body found in Columbia neighborhood identified

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim, Orenthal Chestnut, 45, was found at the 1400 block of Gregg Street on June 26 around 9:30 a.m. "We will continue working with the Columbia Police Department...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Not by feelings, but by faith

Our feelings rise and fall with different circumstances. We know what it is like to be angry one hour and smiling the next. Emotions are part of our personality and are God given. God’s peace is not our feelings, but is anchored to His word. God’s word is eternal, an...
NEWBERRY, SC
WBTV

Coroner: No survivors in Lancaster, S.C. crash

LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are dead after a wreck Wednesday morning in Lancaster, S.C. The crash occurred on Highway 903, close to Damsel Road, around 6 a.m. The drivers of both vehicles, 34-year-old James Caulder of Kershaw, SC and 67-year-old Jerry Blackmon of Heath Springs, SC, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
LANCASTER, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy