UPDATE - 4:13 PM: Rockville City police report that Marrinan has been found "safe and unharmed." A Silver Alert has been issued for James Thomas Marrinan of Rockville, who has been missing for two days, and was last seen here in Rockville. Marrinan, 84, served on the Rockville City Council from 1991 to 1999, and remained very active in city politics and community service for two decades afterward. He also served as a campaign manager for former Rockville Mayor Doug Duncan.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO