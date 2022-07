Last month, news broke of a financial contract that made sports history. As of June 7, the Denver Broncos reached a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group for $4.65 billion, a record-high price for any sports franchise in North America. The new owners are a collection of some of very wealthy individuals including Walmart heir Rob Walton and his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, among others. Though the purchase must be approved by 24 of the league’s owners, it is likely to move forward. So what does this change in ownership mean for the team’s roster?

