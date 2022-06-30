ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Buckingham Palace says Meghan Markle bullying investigation is completed, but findings won't be made public

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1clmoD_0gQvNXGi00

Buckingham Palace says an investigation into the handling of bullying claims against Meghan Markle has concluded — but the results aren't being made public.

An official from the palace, Michael Stevens, revealed in a news conference Thursday that an investigation prompted by claims that Markle bullied staffers, which was conducted by a private company, has been completed, CNN reports . But Stevens declined to say anything about what it found.

"I can confirm though that it was a review of the handling of the allegations aimed at enabling the royal households to consider potential improvements to HR policies and procedures," Stevens said. "The review has been completed and recommendations on our policies and procedures have been taken forward, but we will not be commenting further."

The investigation followed a report in The Times last year claiming that Meghan allegedly bullied staffers, driving two personal assistants to leave. But now that the investigation has concluded, Buckingham Palace has only vaguely alluded to its recommendations, and an anonymous official said that "lessons have been learned," per The Washington Post .

The allegations emerged days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they revealed allegations of racism within the royal family. Markle's spokesperson previously dismissed the bullying claims as part of a "calculated smear campaign."

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Royal Experts Explain Why Queen Elizabeth II Won’t Publicly Release Meghan Markle’s Bullying Report: ‘The Queen Doesn’t Want Any More Drama’

Protecting her family — and the crown. Royal expert Katie Nicholl explained that Queen Elizabeth II won't release anything about the bullying report filed against Meghan Markle because the sovereign wants to shield the monarchy and her loved ones from the negativity. "Everything that I'm hearing at the moment out of the palace is that […]
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Will Need to Return to the Royal Family to “Relieve Pressure” Off Prince William and Kate Middleton, Expert Says

Last weekend was the first time we had seen a Buckingham Palace balcony moment since 2019—pre-pandemic and, well, pre-a lot of things. At the last Trooping the Colour before COVID-19 struck our world, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were very much still working royals, as was Prince Andrew. Prince Philip was still alive, and the Buckingham Palace balcony was full, packed to the brim with the Queen and her entire family.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Duke Of Sussex Allegedly No Longer Recognized By The Royal Family? Meghan Markle’s Husband Reportedly Not Done Talking About The Firm

Prince Harry stayed true to his word about returning to the United Kingdom with his entire family for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration. Unfortunately, he was only photographed in public with his wife, Meghan Markle, but their children, Archie and Lilibet, weren’t seen throughout the festivities. Even though...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William's Wife 'Almost A Prisoner At Kensington Palace' According to Prince Harry Says, Royal Expert Ingrid Seward Says

Kate Middleton and Prince William are moving to Windsor, and it may be good for the Duchess of Cambridge. Prince Harry reportedly once said her sister-in-law was "almost like a prisoner" in their residence in London — Kensington Palace. Kate Middleton Reportedly Almost Like A Prisoner, Prince Harry Says.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Stevens
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Hello Magazine

A rare look inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chic UK home

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee they threw a low-key birthday party for their one-year-old daughter Lilibet at their home of Frogmore Cottage – see inside. The Sussexes shared a photograph of their gorgeous daughter to mark her first birthday,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Kids Had ‘Emotional’ Meeting With Prince Charles On UK Trip: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought their two adorable children, 3-year-old son Archie and 1-year-old daughter Lili, to visit with their grandfather Prince Charles recently and it was reportedly a heartwarming family reunion. The royal gathering took place when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were back in the United Kingdom for the Queen’s recent Platinum Jubilee celebration.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckingham Palace#Bullying#British Royal Family#Uk#Cnn#Times#The Washington Post
shefinds

Prince William Is Reportedly 'Deeply Upset' About Prince Harry's Exit From The Royal Family, Despite Jubilee Reunion

While Prince William and Prince Harry were seemingly all smiles at Platinum Jubilee festivities honoring their grandmother last week, rumors are circulating that the bond between the royal brothers is still somewhat tense or strained. According to a new report from The Sun, the two allegedly didn’t spend any time together behind the scenes when Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their 2 children were in England for the Jubilee events.
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

Buckingham Palace Has a Secret Swimming Pool

Among Buckingham Palace's mysterious 775 rooms is a swimming pool, where heirs to the throne from Prince Charles to Prince George have reportedly learned how to swim. Members of the British royal family from Prince Philip to Princess Diana have enjoyed swimming laps in the private, and staff members are allowed to use the pool—only if royals are not present.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Famous elder is devastated when he's asked to PROVE that he is Indigenous to receive $80k payment - and is baffled why anyone would PRETEND to be Australian First Nations people as life 'is too difficult'

A prominent Indigenous elder has been 're-traumatised' and has accused an Australian government committee of racism after he was asked to prove his ancestry. Uncle Jack Charles said he was shocked after a 'distressing' phone call from a Stolen Generations Advisory Committee (SGAC) staff member demanded proof of his First Nations heritage to receive a second reparation payment of $80,000.
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

‘We’ve got a little way to go’: Buckingham Palace falls short of staff diversity target

Buckingham Palace has yet to hit its diversity target, with its proportion of ethnic minority staff standing at just 9.6%.The figure last year was 8.5%, with the Royal Household having set a goal of 10% for 2022.A senior royal source said the Queen and the Windsors had embraced the diversity of the nation, and the bid to improve diversity within the Palace workforce was coming from across the royal family.But the source said a “listening exercise” carried out with Palace employees to examine their experiences has shown that “in building a more inclusive culture, that we should more clearly recognise...
U.K.
Entertainment Times

'The View' Getting New Co-Host Following Meghan McCain's 'Miserable' Abrupt Exit, List Of Candidates Revealed

Meghan McCain's "miserable" abrupt exit will be overshadowed by a "conservative" co-host on "The View." Meghan McCainJay Godwin/Wikimedia Commons/public domain. The long-running talk show host recently celebrated its 25th anniversary since it aired its first episode. As a gift to its viewers, "The View" is said to be preparing to welcome its new co-host soon.
CELEBRITIES
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy