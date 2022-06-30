Two NYC e-bike riders killed, another critically hurt in separate crashes during 24-hour span

Two e-bike riders were killed and another was fighting for his life in separate New York City crashes less than 24 hours apart, police said.

In the latest incident, a 57-year-old woman was biking against traffic on Fort Hamilton Parkway in Borough Park, Brooklyn, when she slammed into a truck at 59th St. just before 2:30 p.m., cops said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck — who was traveling with traffic northbound on the parkway — stayed at the accident scene and was not immediately facing charges.

About 14 hours earlier, Victoriano Angeles, 26, was zipping down E. 149th St. in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx when he collided with a 2013 Chevrolet Impala at St. Anns Ave. just before midnight Wednesday, cops said.

First responders found him sprawled out on the asphalt suffering from a head injury. He was rushed to Lincoln Hospital but couldn’t be saved.

Angeles lived about 3 miles from where he crashed, according to cops.

The 21-year-old man behind the wheel of the Impala remained at the scene and has not been charged.

Less than an hour later on the Upper West Side, an e-bike rider and a bicyclist collided head-on in a bike lane on Amsterdam Ave., cops said.

The victim on the e-bike, a man in his 30s, was heading uptown in the dedicated bike lane when a 43-year-old bicyclist pedaling in the wrong direction slammed into him near W. 105th St., cops said.

The victim was thrown from the e-bike and struck his head on the pavement. Medics rushed him to Mount Sinai West, where he was listed in grave condition.

The bicyclist, who cops say was heading downtown in the northbound bike lane, remained at the scene and declined medical attention. He was not immediately charged.

As of Wednesday night, seven bicyclists have been killed in motor vehicle crashes this year, one fewer than this time last year, police said.

Six people have been killed while on electric scooters, mopeds or riding e-bikes, one more than this time last year, statistics show.

The bike deaths come days after Lyn Christopher, 67, was killed , her 8-year-old grandson Jacob Butler was seriously injured and three others were sent to hospital after a car thief fleeing cops slammed into them in Brooklyn Saturday — and street safety advocate group Transportation Alternatives said the city needs to take immediate action before another person loses their life.

“The status quo on our streets is not working,” said Danny Harris, executive director of Transportation Alternatives, in a statement. “Getting around without a car should not end in a death sentence.”