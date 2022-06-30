ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Two NYC e-bike riders killed, another critically hurt in separate crashes during 24-hour span

By Elizabeth Keogh, Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

Two e-bike riders were killed and another was fighting for his life in separate New York City crashes less than 24 hours apart, police said.

In the latest incident, a 57-year-old woman was biking against traffic on Fort Hamilton Parkway in Borough Park, Brooklyn, when she slammed into a truck at 59th St. just before 2:30 p.m., cops said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck — who was traveling with traffic northbound on the parkway — stayed at the accident scene and was not immediately facing charges.

About 14 hours earlier, Victoriano Angeles, 26, was zipping down E. 149th St. in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx when he collided with a 2013 Chevrolet Impala at St. Anns Ave. just before midnight Wednesday, cops said.

First responders found him sprawled out on the asphalt suffering from a head injury. He was rushed to Lincoln Hospital but couldn’t be saved.

Angeles lived about 3 miles from where he crashed, according to cops.

The 21-year-old man behind the wheel of the Impala remained at the scene and has not been charged.

Less than an hour later on the Upper West Side, an e-bike rider and a bicyclist collided head-on in a bike lane on Amsterdam Ave., cops said.

The victim on the e-bike, a man in his 30s, was heading uptown in the dedicated bike lane when a 43-year-old bicyclist pedaling in the wrong direction slammed into him near W. 105th St., cops said.

The victim was thrown from the e-bike and struck his head on the pavement. Medics rushed him to Mount Sinai West, where he was listed in grave condition.

The bicyclist, who cops say was heading downtown in the northbound bike lane, remained at the scene and declined medical attention. He was not immediately charged.

As of Wednesday night, seven bicyclists have been killed in motor vehicle crashes this year, one fewer than this time last year, police said.

Six people have been killed while on electric scooters, mopeds or riding e-bikes, one more than this time last year, statistics show.

The bike deaths come days after Lyn Christopher, 67, was killed , her 8-year-old grandson Jacob Butler was seriously injured and three others were sent to hospital after a car thief fleeing cops slammed into them in Brooklyn Saturday — and street safety advocate group Transportation Alternatives said the city needs to take immediate action before another person loses their life.

“The status quo on our streets is not working,” said Danny Harris, executive director of Transportation Alternatives, in a statement. “Getting around without a car should not end in a death sentence.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 13

Keziah Yisrael
2d ago

Get the bikes OUT of the streets unless streets can be designated for bike’s only.. it should never have been implemented. So many lives cut short for “the right to ride”.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

NYC Driver Ditches Jeep, Runs From Scene of Deadly Crash

A cyclist riding through the Bronx in the middle of the afternoon was struck and killed by the driver of Jeep who fled the area on foot. Hours after the 3 p.m. incident, police were still searching for the man responsible. Police said the 20-year-old cyclist was riding along Metcalf...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man riding scooter killed in Bronx gun battle accidentally struck by bullet fired by friend sitting on back of ride

A 19-year-old man killed in a shootout while riding a scooter in the Bronx was accidentally struck by a bullet fired by his friend sitting on the back of his ride, a police source said Monday. Melvin Urena was zipping down E. 156th St. in Melrose on the motorized scooter when two men tumbled out of a gray SUV and at least one opened fire near Elton Ave. about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said. ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Boy, 14, fires gun at cops riding inside unmarked NYPD car on Staten Island

A 14-year-old boy fired a gun at two cops riding in an unmarked NYPD car on Staten Island, police said Sunday. The officers, both assigned to a crime reduction team in the 120th Precinct, were driving near Prince St. and Vanderbilt Ave. in Clifton when the teen allegedly fired once in their direction just before 10:10 p.m. Saturday, NYPD officials said. The shot did not hit the car or the ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
City
Bronx, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
City
Brooklyn, NY
NBC New York

Deadly NYC Dispute Ends With Man Stabbed in Head Multiple Times, Cops Say; 3 Arrested

Three men are facing charges in connection to a deadly incident in which a 32-year-old man died after being stabbed in the head multiple times in Queens, police said. According to the NYPD, at around 3:12 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a 911 call of a dispute at the corner of 98 Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Once officers arrived, a man was discovered with multiple stab wounds to the head and a 32-year-old woman with a laceration to her left arm.
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

NYPD announces arrest in fatal shooting of man riding scooter in the Bronx

One man has been arrested in a cold-blooded shooting of a 19-year-old man riding a scooter in the Bronx, police announced Sunday. Francisco Bengochea, 19, of Jackson Ave. in the Bronx, has been charged with murder in the Saturday slaying of Melvin Urena, also 19, cops said. Earlier Sunday, police released surveillance video of a gunman hopping out of an SUV and blasting Urina as he rode a ...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Butler
Daily News

Boy, 3, dies in plunge from 29th floor of Manhattan high-rise

A 3-year-old boy plummeted to his death from the 29th-floor balcony of a Manhattan high-rise on Saturday morning, police said. The child fell from the Taino Towers complex in East Harlem around 11 a.m., landing on the third-floor scaffolding with a sickening thud before he was rushed to Harlem Hospital and pronounced dead, authorities said. “We heard a big bang,” said Richard Linares, 36, who ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Off-duty FDNY firefighter charged with DWI, accused of trying to flee cops

An off-duty FDNY firefighter is accused of trying to flee cops after he was pulled over for driving drunk in Queens, cops said Sunday. Firefighter Victor Munoz was stopped by cops near Center Blvd. and 50th Ave. in Long Island City about 11 p.m. Saturday, NYPD officials said. Munoz, 32, allegedly tried to drive away — then at one point got out of his car in a failed attempt to escape the ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Two men wounded by stray bullets sitting in Midtown Manhattan taxi, NYPD releases suspect photo

Two men sitting in a taxi were wounded by stray bullets when a man opened fire on a Midtown street, police said Sunday. The victims were sitting in the cab stopped at a red light on W. 37th St. at Eighth Ave. when a gunman started shooting at a group of people nearby about 3:50 a.m. on Saturday, cops said. He missed his targets but bullets pierced the cab, striking a 22-year-old passenger in ...
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Medical Student Jumps to Save Friend After 2 Shot in Back of NYC Cab

The last thing Samy Shelbaya expected after a night out in Midtown was to be wrapping his friend's bullet wound in the back of a cab. The 22-year-old was one of two men in the back of a livery cab a few blocks north of Penn Station when a bullet whizzed into their ride home. Police said each was hit in the arm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Scooters#Bike#Asphalt#Traffic Accident#E 149th St#Chevrolet#Lincoln Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NBC New York

Man Dies After 2 Pulled From Harlem River: FDNY

A man drowned in the Harlem River on Saturday, after rescue teams pulled two from the water. Divers from the FDNY and NYPD pulled the man from the water near University Heights around 12:30 p.m. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A second man removed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD auxiliary officer shot and robbed of motorcycle in the Bronx

An NYPD auxiliary officer was shot Saturday as a group of thieves stole his motorcycle in the Bronx, police said. The 23-year-old NYPD volunteer had just dropped someone off on Independence Ave. near W. 239th St. in Kingsbridge around 4:30 a.m. when three men surrounded him and demanded his bike, cops said. The trio then pounced on the victim, and swiped his Kawasaki motorcycle, a bag and his ...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Two killed after overnight stabbings in Manhattan, Queens

NEW YORK - Two men are dead, and a woman was hospitalized after a pair of stabbings overnight in New York City. In the first incident, police received a 9-1-1 call at around 11:07 p.m. about an assault in progress inside of a bodega located near the corner of Broadway and West 139th Street in Hamilton Heights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy