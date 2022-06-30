ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

City offices to be closed Monday, trash pickup pushed back a day

By ADAMS NEWS
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne’s offices will...

CTN’s new garage ready for action

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (ADAMS) – Community Transportation Network (CTN) is ready to open the doors on a new era. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the organization’s new satellite garage, the Memmer Family Garage, is scheduled for 4 p.m. on July 12 at 3401 S. Maplecrest Rd. in New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, IN
Milling, paving work could impact traffic on State Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – As part of the City of Fort Wayne’s northeast quadrant resurfacing package, crews will be working along sections of State Boulevard beginning Tuesday, July 5. State Boulevard from Florida Drive to North Anthony Boulevard will be impacted from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m....
FORT WAYNE, IN
Police: Possible drowning in Big Long Lake

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 2-year-old boy was airlifted out of Big Long Lake Saturday evening and brought to a hospital in Fort Wayne, according to the Lagrange County Sheriff’s Department. The condition and identity of the boy is unknown. WANE 15 will update this story as...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
Police Notebook: 07-02-2022

Thursday, 8:32 p.m., residence in the 100 block of North Morgan Street. Report of men and women yelling. Officer responded. Whoever was yelling was gone. Friday, 12:24 a.m., 1400 block of West Wiley Avenue. Bluffton police officer pulled over a vehicle and arrested the driver, Juan Herrera, 55, Indianapolis, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond set at $1,500. Herrera reportedly smelled of alcohol, appeared intoxicated, failed field sobriety tests and declined to take a portable Breathalyzer test.
BLUFFTON, IN
Uh oh: Video shows GFL truck missing pickup on Day 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — GFL’s tenure as Fort Wayne’s trash hauler has not begun without a hiccup. Viewer Cody Sharpe shared a video of a GFL truck missing his home early Friday, the first day of GFL’s contract with the city. In the video, a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Celebrate the holiday with Summer Fest in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The city of New Haven is celebrating Independence Day with a special two-day festival. Summer Fest has some fun additions for its third year. The celebration started Friday and continues Saturday with a parade, food, entertainment and activities for the whole family to enjoy.
NEW HAVEN, IN
Stranger Things to Investigate in Kosciusko County, Indiana

Hawkins, Indiana may not be a real place, but Indiana still definitely has more than its fair share of mysterious, bizarre, and paranormally active locations. “In the 17 years I’ve been doing this I have investigated some of the most haunted locations in the United States. That being said, some of the most active locations I have ever seen have been right here in our own community.” Greg Steffe testified.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Man arrested near New Haven after multi-county pursuit; shots fired

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police arrested a male driver following a pursuit that spanned two northeast Indiana counties on Saturday. The New Haven Police Department (NHPD) and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department were at the scene. According to officials with the New Haven Police Department, just after 7 p.m. they assisted with a vehicle pursuit that had come into Allen County from DeKalb County.
NEW HAVEN, IN
Police: Jet truck driver killed in MI air show accident

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — One person with ties to Fort Wayne has died following an explosion during a jet-fueled semitruck performance at a southwestern Michigan air show. Emergency crews responded after the explosion happened about 1 p.m. Saturday at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Suspect in custody after vehicle pursuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A pursuit that started in DeKalb County ended in Allen County in a subdivision on the northeast side of Fort Wayne. At around 7:14 p.m. Saturday, the New Haven Police Department assisted with a vehicle pursuit at the intersection of Maplecrest Road and Lake Avenue. New Haven Officers attempted to stop traffic in the intersection and deploy stop sticks.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Be Our Guest – Breakfast Clubb

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Be Our Guest is back and this time it features an eatery for those who appreciate the first meal of the day! To get your $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FWPD look for missing woman last seen in northwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are searching for a missing woman, FWPD announced Saturday in a public safety alert. Jill Hine, 66, is described as a white female with shoulder-length hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a red shirt, white shorts and black shoes.
FORT WAYNE, IN
DNR monitoring crappie kill at Loon Lake in NE Indiana

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP) — State Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists have collected fish and water samples at a northeastern Indiana lake as the result of a fish kill involving thousands of crappies, the agency said June 23. The fish kill began last week at Loon Lake in...
INDIANA STATE
Fort Wayne General Motors plant hit by chip shortage again

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Workers at Fort Wayne Assembly learned Thursday their holiday weekend will be extended as the computer chip shortage will halt production again. The plant, which makes Silverado and Sierra pickup trucks, will be down July 5 through July 8, with production scheduled to resume on July 11.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Pickle fans – an event for you heads to the area

FORT WAYNE, Ind., (WANE) – Calling all pickle lovers. The Saint Joe Pickle Festival is returning to the area!. Located in Downtown Saint Joe, Indiana, the festival features all things pickle… from pickle competitions to pickle flavored ice cream. Guests will get to participate in parades, check out fireworks, food vendors, kids activities, live music, and tours of the pickle factory.
FORT WAYNE, IN

