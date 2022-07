Vista, CA –All-way stop signs will be installed within the next five weeks at the intersections of Warmlands Avenue and Alessandro and at Hill Drive and Durian Street. On May 4, 2022 the Traffic Commission recommended establishing the all-way stops to manage speeding traffic along Warmlands Avenue and on Hill Drive. The cost to install the two sets of stops signs is $300 and is available in the Traffic Sign Supplies account.

VISTA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO