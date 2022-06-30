ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Amtrak was going at 87mph before collision in Missouri, says investigators

 4 days ago

The Amtrak train which derailed upon collision with a dump truck in Missouri this week had been travelling at 87mph when it derailed, investigators have said.

In an update on Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board ( NTSB ) investigating the derailment said it had found the train was travelling at 87mph. Although the speed limit at the crossing is 90mph, the board did not say speed was a cause of the collision.

Moments before impact with a dump truck at a crossing in Mendon, NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said the train had blown its horn about a quarter mile (400 metres) from the collision site.

The train continued blowing its horn before colliding with the dump truck – the driver of which was killed along with three Amtrak passengers.

The coroner in Chariton County identified the deceased truck driver as 54-year-old Billy Barton II, of Brookfield, Missouri, on Wednesday.

The two train passengers who died at the scene were Rochelle Cook, 58, and Kim Holsapple, 56, both of DeSoto, Kansas. A third passenger, 82-year-old Binh Phan, of Kansas City, Missouri, died in hospital on Tuesday .

So far, the team of 16 NTSB investigators working at the collision site have found no issues with the train’s brakes or other mechanical issues, Ms Homendy added.

She meanwhile acknowledged that the railway crossing where the collision occurred had no lights or other signals to warn about an approaching train, and was described by Ms Homendy as “very steep”.

The NTSB chairwoman said residents had warned about the safety of the crossing before the collision, which 64-year-old Missouri farmer Mike Spencer told reporters earlier this week was “going to happen” because of the issues with the crossing.

The Southwest Chief was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago with about 275 passengers and 12 crew members on board with it crashed and derailed. About 150 people were taken to nearby hospitals, state highway patrol said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Amtrak said: “We are deeply saddened by yesterday’s tragic event and mourn those who lost their lives. For those who helped others, we want to express our heartfelt appreciation.”

Additional reporting by the Associated Press

Farmer says deadly Amtrak derailment in Missouri ‘was going to happen’ after raising safety alarm

A farmer said it was only “a matter of time” before an Amtrak train derailed in northern Missouri, just one day after three people were killed in a collision with a truck near Mendon. Mike Spencer, 64, said in an interview with the Kansas City Star that he passes the same railroad crossing where the Amtrak train derailed on Monday and that he had concerns. “They knew it was unsafe,” said the 64-year-old. “I was certain that this was going to happen. It was just a matter of time.”Three people were killed and 50 more injured when an Amtrak...
Boy Scout, 15, held dying truck driver’s hand after escaping derailed Amtrak train in Missouri

A 15-year-old Boy Scout recalled helping passengers and the driver of a dump truck following a harrowing Amtrak derailment in Mendon, Missouri.Eli Skrypczak said how his “adrenaline kicked in” when the Amtrak train from Los Angeles to Chicago collided with a driver’s dump truck on Monday.“Something took over and I knew what to do”, he recalled to news station WITI on Tuesday. “It was unreal. It still doesn’t seem real to me”.Speaking with The Washington Post, Eli said he rushed to the front of the train to help other passengers before exiting the wreckage.He then found a man –...
