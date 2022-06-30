Where To Watch The Best Fireworks In Minnesota

Photo: Getty Images

Fireworks and the July 4 go hand in hand. In fact, the tradition of setting off fireworks to celebrate America's independence began in Philadelphia on July 4, 1777, which was the first organized celebration of Independence Day, according to History.com . Ship's cannon fired a 13-gun salute in honor of the 13 colonies. Pennsylvania Evening Post reported, “at night there was a grand exhibition of fireworks (which began and concluded with thirteen rockets) on the Commons, and the city was beautifully illuminated.” The Sons of Liberty also set off fireworks over Boston Common the same night.

A fireworks display is never too far away on Independence Day. But if you're looking to watch the best fireworks in your state, we're here to help. PureWow compiled a list of all the best firework displays in every state. They named the Manitou Days at White Bear Lake as the best of the best in Minnesota . Here's what they had to say about it:

For over 50 years, this annual festival has brought awe and wonderment to the folks in the Midwest. As always, this year’s celebrations begin with Marketfest on June 16 and ends on the Fourth of July with a spectacular over-the-lake fireworks display set to music. Festival highlights include the Grande Parade, the Beach Dance, Medallion Hunt, Kiddie Parade, Community Garage Sale and more.