Selena Gomez Just Wore the Prettiest Cutout Dress With a Thigh-High Slit

In case you haven't noticed, Target has a truly spectacular beauty department. In fact, these days, strolling through the retailer's sparkling aisles (whether literally, IRL, or figuratively, online) is just as exciting as a trip to Sephora, Violet Grey, or any of our other favorite beauty stores. Brand and product selection has increased exponentially, and while you'll still find staple drugstore labels like Maybelline, E.l.f. Cosmetics, CoverGirl, etc., there are also plenty of more obscure brands waiting to be discovered and vying for your attention. So, I was given the ultimate challenge: Choose my top 10 beauty brands at Target, and from there, select two choice products from each. The process, in its entirety—and because I'm too thorough for my own good sometimes—took about five hours.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO