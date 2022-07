The Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins kick off the holiday festivities in D.C. with an early game at 11:05 AM EST this morning. Patrick Corbin takes the bump for Washington after limiting the Pirates to one run over eight innings in his last start. He's shown steady improvement, allowing three or fewer earned runs in four of his last five outings, but still has a 4-10 record and a 6.06 ERA on the year.

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO