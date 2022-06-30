ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Supreme Court to hear case that could boost politicians’ power over elections

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a Republican bid to reinstate a map delineating North Carolina’s U.S. House of Representatives districts that was invalidated as unfair to Democrats in a major case that could expand the power of politicians over the conduct of elections....

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Rodney Davis’ loss in Tuesday’s Illinois GOP primary is opening up a committee gavel next year — if Republicans retake the majority.

Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Washington State
The Independent

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Federal Elections#State Supreme Court#Election State#Legislature#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Reuters#The Supreme Court#Democrats#House#Republicans#The U S Supreme Court#Democratic
Daily Mail

Supreme Court will hear Republicans' bid to increase state authority over election laws in case with massive implications for 2024

The Supreme Court will hear a case that could potentially give state legislatures virtually unchecked power over how they run their elections, it was announced on Thursday. A decision bears potentially massive implications for the upcoming presidential race. The case, Moore v. Harper, is focused on North Carolina Republican lawmakers'...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Here are the five House Republicans who broke ranks and voted for gun control

Five Republicans joined almost every Democrat in the House of Representatives to pass legislation that would prevent people who pose a danger to themselves or others from obtaining a firearm. The House voted on Wednesday for the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, which would set up a procedure to allow for federal courts to issue extreme risk protection orders, which prevent people who pose a threat either to themselves or to other people from obtaining a firearm. Family members or law enforcement officers would be allowed to petition for a such an order. Many states have so-called “red-flag...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Primary elections 2022 latest: Trump-backed Republican wins in Illinois as New York’s governor cruises to victory

Tuesday saw another wave of primary showdowns across the country as US voters turned out to make crucial decisions ahead of November’s general elections.This week’s challenges included the numerous battles taking place in New York, where redistricting as well as the resignation of Gov Andrew Cuomo have brewed up a particularly interesting election season. Gov Kathy Hochul won a nomination to serve her first full term as governor in New York, while JB Pritzker coasted to victory in his own primary in Illinois where he will now face David Bailey, a state senator, in the November general election.Meanwhile in Colorado Rep Lauren Boebert became latest far-right Trump acolyte to win own primary challenge; she faced a challenge from Don Coram of the Colorado She The first-term congresswoman faced a coordinated effort to dig into her past by David Wheeler, the head of the “Fire Boebert” PAC who previously led a drip-drip campaign of damaging revelations that contributed to Madison Cawthorn’s primary defeat in North Carolina.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Voters in seven states take to the polls for primaries: A pro-abortion Republican, Trump endorsements, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert appear on ballots tonight

Voters in seven states are taking to the polls Tuesday in races that will test Trump-backed candidates, a pro-abortion Republican and the popularity of New York's new Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Supreme Court's overturning Roe v. Wade will add a new element to Tuesday's races, playing out across New York,...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy