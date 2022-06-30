ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Alienware R13 just took its first major price cut of the year

By Aleksha McLoughlin
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

We haven't seen configurations on the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC this cheap before

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Noirl_0gQvD4ms00
(Image credit: Dell / Alienware)

Dell's gaming PC deals are currently offering up an Alienware Aurora R13 configuration, complete with a 12th Gen i7 CPU, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD, for only $1,567.99 (was $1,900) (opens in new tab). This is a rare deal on the latest model in the line-up.

Given the Alienware Aurora R13 tops our list as the very best gaming PC that money can buy right now, this is a chance not to be missed if you've been looking for an aggressive rate on the greatest prebuilt on the market at the moment.

Now, although we've seen RTX 3060 Ti PCs sell a little cheaper than this, usually hovering around the $1,300 - $1,450 mark depending on the hardware, it's rare to find a build rocking current-generation components inside, making this gaming PC deal stand out from the crowd in our eyes.

Machines in this price range tend to run previous generation 11th Gen Intel or Ryzen 3000 series processors instead and are limited to DDR4 memory instead of the much faster DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 compatibility. While you're paying a little more for the Alienware Aurora R13 by comparison, you're also getting the brand's stellar build quality here, too.

Today's best gaming PC deal

Alienware Aurora R13 | $1,900 $1,567.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $332 - While a premium rate for an RTX 3060 Ti PC, the Alienware Aurora R13 is well worth the price of admission due to the use of the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU as well as the benefits afforded by DDR5 RAM at a rate we rarely see. Features:

Intel Core i7-12700F, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

You can take it from us when we say that this gaming PC deal deserves highlighting here, as we gave this machine a stellar write-up in our recent Alienware Aurora R13 review. We said that: 'the Alienware Aurora R13 is one of the better investments you can make from a reliable manufacturer this year'.

Alternatively, if you're looking forward to more offers in the near future, then we're expecting the Prime Day PC deals to be big business in just over two weeks. For more humble hardware offers, our regularly updated cheap gaming PC deals page can also cater to you, too.

More of today's best gaming PC deals

Our price comparison software pulls through all the latest offers on some of our favorite models for even more gaming PC deals regardless of manufacturer.

Comments / 0

