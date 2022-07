The City of Glidden is looking for residents’ input on a new event they plan to launch next summer. The event is Art in the Park Summer Camp and is in the early planning stages. City officials say they know summer can be busy, so they would like feedback on when they should plan camp around. They are also looking for volunteers to help plan the age groups and age-appropriate crafts, help with fundraisers for supplies and snacks, and help during the camp day. Individuals interested in volunteering or wanting to give the city their thoughts can contact Brooke Peterson at 712-659-3010 or message them through the city’s Facebook page.

GLIDDEN, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO