Ocean City, MD

Holiday events in Ocean City, surrounding communities

By Editorial
baysideoc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFireworks will not blast off in Ocean City limits on July 4, but an array of other activities are planned in and around the resort this weekend and beyond to celebrate America’s independence. Ocean City. The resort’s festivities will kick off at 7 p.m. on July 3 with...

baysideoc.com

Cape Gazette

Rehoboth fireworks blast Cape Region into Independence Day

A perfect beach day July 3 was followed by a perfect night for fireworks in Rehoboth Beach. A nice breeze kept the humidity at bay for the most part. The beach and Boardwalk was shoulder to shoulder during the colorful display. The Funsters kicked off the show with a lively performance at the Bandstand, which is celebrating its 60th year this year. The crew from Zambelli Fireworks set off more than 1,000 fireworks.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WHYY

Summer tourism booming in Rehoboth Beach amid inflation concerns and short-staffing

Delaware’s beaches are open and operating this summer as if COVID-19 never existed. Delaware residents join thousands of visitors on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk, waiting in lines outside their favorite ice cream shop, restaurant, or Funland ride. State and city restrictions have long been lifted, and the majority of businesses have returned to their pre-pandemic business models.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

South Shore Marina plans to build new entrance

South Shore Marina plans to relocate its entrance channel to deeper water, an aggressive step to combat the sand deposits that have blocked boat traffic at the mouth of its existing channel into the Indian River. The project would improve navigation and water quality for the 92-slip boating community and...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

The Flea Market at Laurel Junction draws me back ... again

Singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell's art teacher once told her, "If you can paint with paints, you can paint with words." If I could paint a happy Saturday for myself, it would be exploring the Laurel Junction Flea Market at the intersection of Route 13 and County Seat Highway (Route 9) on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Stores inside open daily at 10 a.m.
LAUREL, DE
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 2 Mayor of Ocean City joins us at Harrison’s Inlet to discuss love of Baltimore and White Marlin Open

History of Ocean City and Inlet crab cakes at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. On Day 2 of the 1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour in August 2021, Nestor spent a sunny day in Ocean City at Harrison’s at The Inlet chatting with Mayor Rick Meehan. Lots of Baltimore roots and discussion of the past, present and future of our favorite beach.
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawarepublic.org

CAMP Rehoboth hires interim director

CAMP Rehoboth has hired a new interim director. Lisa Evans stepped in as interim director after executive director David Mariner recently left to start a new nonprofit. She has been CAMP Rehoboth’s acting manager under Mariner since mid-April. CAMP Rehoboth’s Board of Directors settled on Evans because of her...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Fourth of July Fireworks on Delmarva 2022

Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Below is a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva. If you are aware of a fireworks show that is not already listed below, email information about it to wboc@wboc.com so it can be added to the list. For specific questions or details about any of the below listed events, readers are advised to contact their town or city halls with inquiries.
POLITICS
Cape Gazette

Sussex County awards $7.5 million in ARPA funds

Affordable housing agencies and the three healthcare systems in Sussex County are among those benefiting from county American Rescue Plan Act funds. At its June 28 meeting, Sussex County Council voted to distribute $7.5 million in federal ARPA funds awarded to the county. The funds, as required by the act, are aimed at assisting local healthcare providers, nonprofit groups and others in the ongoing coronavirus recovery.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
chincoteague-va.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: JULY 1, 2022

RAIN DATE ——- JULY 5 @ 10:00 PM. For your safety and enjoyment, you are asked to use The Pony Express trolley service which will be FREE for this event. Trolley stops are located throughout the island with a stop at the back of the carnival grounds. Also, a free bus shuttle from the Chincoteague High School will go directly to the carnival grounds. Parking will be limited at the carnival grounds.
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
baysideoc.com

Marina gas, drainage ditch misuse highlighted by GM

Marina gas pump issues, drainage ditch misuse and updates on projects including lighting on the North Gate bridge, fencing around the Yacht Club and new pickleball courts were highlighted in General Manager John Viola’s report to the Ocean Pines Board last Wednesday. After opening with maintenance on the Swim...
OCEAN PINES, MD
Katie Cherrix

Popular Seafood Spots in Ocean City, Maryland

Crabs, shrimp, clams, and oysters are abundant on the Delmarva Peninsula, and there's no better place to enjoy fresh, local seafood than Ocean City. Countless restaurants dot the barrier island, and you'll find everything from laid-back crab shacks to upscale dining rooms serving elevated seafood dishes. Here are just a few amazing places to eat seafood in Ocean City, Maryland.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Doo-Dah Parade is a Lewes tradition

The Doo-Dah Parade has been a Lewes tradition for more than 50 years. Although it’s never been an officially sanctioned parade, hundreds of people line the city’s streets about 5 p.m. every Fourth of July in anticipation of the fun, loosely organized celebration. Dennis Forney captured this photograph just a month after establishing the Cape Gazette in 1993. Shown is Leon Fisher driving his antique John Deere tractor hauling a trailer-load of Fourth of July celebrants. The parade was founded by Phyllis Hoenen and Carolyn Shockley, who rallied people to gather pots and pans and metal trash can lids to use as cymbals, and along with a portable record player with an album of John Philip Sousa marches, they took to the streets. It has grown into a much-anticipated event in Lewes. Shockley passed away in 2000, while Hoenen died in 2019, but their memories live on every Fourth of July in Lewes.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Fishing impact of wind farm cables still unknown

Since my article last Friday, I have been contacted by folks from US Wind and Ørsted with information on how the cables will come ashore at Three R’s Road and travel under Indian River Bay to Millsboro, how deep they will be buried and how little they will affect the fish. Unfortunately, all studies to date are in deep water. To the best of their knowledge, no studies have been done on what effects the electromagnetic fields will have on fish in shallow water.
LEWES, DE
downbeach.com

3 Swimmers rescued after swimming in ocean after lifeguard hours

OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Beach Patrol made three rescues, all after hours, Thursday evening. At 6:30 p.m. a father and son, whose names were not released, were swimming off Fifth Street beach near the jetty when they got caught in rip currents, officials said. Lifeguards from the...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Sold-out crowd for Summer Solstice on the Terrace

The Lodge at Truitt Homestead celebrated Pride Month June 25 with its second annual Summer Solstice on the Terrace. The event benefits the nonprofit advocacy agency CAMP Rehoboth. Entertainment for the sold-out party was provided by Peggy Raley and the True Blue Jazz Band. Local radio host and visual artist...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WHYY

Louisiana group to spend summer in Rehoboth Beach to draw support for their fight against Gulf Coast gas terminals

As beach goers descend on Rehoboth Beach this holiday weekend, they’ll be joined by some visitors from Louisiana on a mission. Members of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade hope to gain support for their fight against the construction of natural gas shipping terminals near their homes along the Gulf Coast during a summer-long campaign in Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
phillyvoice.com

Photo shows giant ray approaching surfer off the coast of Wildwood

Close encounters with ocean dwelling animals are far from uncommon at the Jersey Shore. In the last several years, we've had a whale collide with a fishing boat off the coast of Deal in Monmouth County, and a humpback surface feet from a paddle boarder off Long Branch. Lifeguards rescued a dolphin stranded ashore in Sea Isle City and a so-called "dolphin whisperer" captured videos of a pod off the coast of Stone Harbor. A 279-pound sea turtle was rescued off the coast of Avalon.
WILDWOOD, NJ

