AI Tech Company Nala Robotics Signs Expansion Deal with Slice Factory Pizza Chain
Newly Introduced Pizzaiola to Serve Up Pizza Restaurant's Signature 28-inch Jumbo Pies, Including Pasta Dishes and Wings. Nala Robotics, an AI technology company revolutionizing the culinary industry, today announced it will supply Chicago-based Slice Factory with its autonomous chef, Pizzaiolaä, a multi-cuisine, voice-controlled pizza maker that also cooks pasta, burgers, wings,...www.roboticstomorrow.com
