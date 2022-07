Brindley Sherratt’s Breathtaking Gurnemanz Shines in Semi-Staged Production. Last time Opera North visited London’s Southbank Centre it was for an award-winning semi-staged Ring cycle, conducted by then music director Richard Farnes. They even made a gripping and hugely instructive recording for YouTube that shows the entire tetralogy from a camera placed right in front of the conductor. He returns to the Royal Festival Hall with the orchestra of Opera North for another Wagner – “Parsifal,” the ambivalent and mysterious “festival play for the consecration of the stage” that dazzles and perplexes with its heady brew of blood, sex, magic and redemption.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 12 HOURS AGO