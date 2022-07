Most obstetrics and gynecology medical residents in Louisiana train at a Shreveport abortion clinic. Now, it’s not clear where they will get that surgical instruction when most abortions likely become illegal in Louisiana and the clinic is shut down. “We are looking to set up another opportunity for this training somewhere, whatever that is or […] The post Louisiana OB-GYN residents train at an abortion clinic. Now where will they go? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO