Mary Jordan's days don't stop when she gets off work as a nurse manager. When she reaches her farm south of Columbia, there are a lot of goats to feed — about 50 of them. For Jordan, raising her Nigerian Dwarf goats is a childhood dream come true. Long before she moved to Columbia in 2006, she grew up in suburban San Francisco and envisioned life as a farmer. Her dad supported it by allowing her to own small animals such as rabbits and chickens in the family's backyard.

7 HOURS AGO