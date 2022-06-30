ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

A Gamer Put Newburgh, New York in Minecraft and it’s Stunning

By Nick
96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Video games have evolved a lot in my lifetime. I remember sitting in front of a tiny television set with an NES, pistol controller and Duck Hunt thinking gaming has...

961theeagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

What Movie is This Hidden Peekskill, NY Mention From?

I can't believe that I've missed this Hudson Valley hidden shoutout for all these years. When the summer rolls in, I love watching a baseball-themed movie. Field of Dreams, The Sandlot, Rookie of The Year, Summer Catch...I can watch them all. But I'll always start with the classic, A League of Their Own.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Perplexing Shaped Tree Captivates Residents in Middletown, NY

Can you figure out what it looks like? A lot of interesting pictures seem to pop up on Facebook, but I had to stare at this one in particular for a bit. One Hudson Valley resident posted a picture and it created a lot of buzz on Facebook. It might just look like a regular tree, but if you look harder, you will see it resembles something else. Who knows, maybe you've even passed it before driving around the Hudson Valley.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
State
New York State
thenewzealandtimes.com

Reviews | An ode to the queen city of the Hudson

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – When I took a job teaching literature and writing at Vassar College in the summer of 2005, a colleague told me that Poughkeepsie – less known to some as the Queen Town of the Hudson – was a city caught in post-industrial decline. I had a vague idea of ​​what it looked like: condemned houses and offices, the carcass of dead factories with broken windows and overgrown grass, rusting cars, crumbling businesses.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Fascinating and Unique New Store Open in Saugerties, NY

It's a great place to get cool and interesting gifts for someone. There are so many cute little shops here in the Hudson Valley and you can pretty much find anything you need around here. I was on Facebook the other day and came across a post about a new store that opened up in Ulster County and it looks pretty interesting and very different. It's not your average store, but it's definitely one to add to your shopping list.
SAUGERTIES, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Check Out Kingston’s New Anchor Cafe

The Hudson Valley has seen some significant changes over the past couple of years, and much of that has to do with the covid pandemic. The whole world has seen changes, but today we’re talking about the Hudson Valley. The pandemic has affected individuals, families, schools, and businesses. One...
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Top Rated Restaurant Moving to Old Bonefish Grill in Poughkeepsie

Good seafood is hard to find in the Hudson Valley. That's why Dutchess County residents loved Bonefish Grill. Many were saddened when the place suddenly closed in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bonefish Grill closed their doors permanently just as New York entered the third phase of reopening. Bonefish Grill was one of the first restaurants to offer a large-scale outdoor seating area but it wasn't enough to keep the doors open. Bonefish even offered online discount codes good through this past weekend through a Facebook ad.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Gamer#Yelp#Video Game#Nes#The Newburgh Project
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

The Hudson Valley Mexican Restaurant That Disgusted Gordon Ramsay

Did you know that one of Gordon Ramsay's most difficult restaurants to fix was right here in the Hudson Valley?. I have been watching a lot of episodes of two popular shows starring Chef Gordon Ramsay. Kitchen Nightmares and Hotel Hell are currently streaming and I'm obsessed. Kitchen Nightmares was a reality show that employed Gordon Ramsay to fix struggling restaurants all over America. I've seen almost all of them before but now I'm starting to notice something that I didn't when I first saw them years ago.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

2 of the Top 15 Most Expensive Colleges are in the Hudson Valley

Get ready for a bit of sticker shock if you have kids getting ready to start looking at colleges!. As a father of an almost high school junior, the time has come for us to start looking at colleges. As the process began, I was blown away by how expensive tuition is to attend some of the schools that she's thinking about applying to.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Minecraft
101.5 WPDH

Music Educators Needed in New Windsor & Fishkill, NY

Growing up, I was surrounded by music. In elementary school, I was in a youth church chorus, and I started guitar lessons. By middle school, I was doing the school musicals, and then by high school, I was in select chorus, and the school a cappella group. Just like the sports I played offered a physical release, music was a creative release. It opened up new ways of thinking, taught me how to work in harmony with others, and it inspired me to go in the direction I am in today.
FISHKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Poughkeepsie Animal Clinic has Temporarily Closed, Familiar Reason Why

If you live in the Poughkeepsie area and need emergency care for your animal, one clinic has closed for at least the next 90 days. If you have a pet and need emergency care it can be pretty traumatic, especially if the veterinarian's office that you normally go to isn't open. It usually goes something like this, your pet eats or gets into something, or breaks something and you need pet care quick. So you rush around trying to find a place close by to get help as quickly as possible.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy