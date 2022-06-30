ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, IA

Sports, June 30th

By Parker Testa
 4 days ago

Mount Pleasant Varsity Softball was defeated by Davis County by a score of 12-0 Wednesday night. Ella McNamee was given the loss on the mound allowing 8 runs, 7 earned on 6 hits with 2 walks. Panther Softball is back on the field tonight for a doubleheader on the road against...

Sports, July 3rd

Mount Pleasant Varsity Softball played 2 games in the Rick Doran Classic at Iowa City West High School on Saturday. The Panthers were defeated by Davenport Central 7-3 in the first game of the day. Savana Walls went 2 for 3 and RBI in Game 1. Saige Burchett also had an RBI. Ty Alter pitched 6 full innings allowing 7 runs, 4 earned on 8 hits with 2 walks and 1 strikeout. Mount Pleasant was defeated by West Liberty 6-2 in Game 2 to conclude their regular season. Junior Jordan Crooks hit an RBI double while pinch hitting for Bethany Drury. Myah Starr pitched 5 innings allowing 6 runs, 4 earned on 5 hits with 6 walks and 1 strikeout. The Panthers will be back on the field for their first postseason game against Fairfield on Thursday at 7:00 PM in Fairfield.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Norman Boshart (final arrangements)

D. Norman Boshart, 86, of Wayland, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his home. Norman was born on March 19, 1936, near Olds, Iowa, the son of Alvin and Geneva (Orendorff) Boshart. He graduated from Wayland High School in 1954. Norman was united in marriage to Ermadine Miller on August 28,1956, at the Wellman Mennonite Church. He served in 1W service at Salem Children’s Home for three years in Flanagan, Illinois. The couple made their home in the Wayland community where Norman farmed for 47 years. Norman was a member of the Sugar Creek Mennonite Church and Wayland Area Antique Tractor Club. He served on the Allis Connections board. In his younger years he enjoyed volunteering with MDS. He enjoyed working on antique tractors and attending the Old Threshers Reunion.
WAYLAND, IA

