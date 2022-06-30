Sports, June 30th

D. Norman Boshart, 86, of Wayland, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his home. Norman was born on March 19, 1936, near Olds, Iowa, the son of Alvin and Geneva (Orendorff) Boshart. He graduated from Wayland High School in 1954. Norman was united in marriage to Ermadine Miller on August 28,1956, at the Wellman Mennonite Church. He served in 1W service at Salem Children’s Home for three years in Flanagan, Illinois. The couple made their home in the Wayland community where Norman farmed for 47 years. Norman was a member of the Sugar Creek Mennonite Church and Wayland Area Antique Tractor Club. He served on the Allis Connections board. In his younger years he enjoyed volunteering with MDS. He enjoyed working on antique tractors and attending the Old Threshers Reunion.

