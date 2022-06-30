Daily Jail Count

Guy E. Ogilvie, 88, died Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Henry County Health Center. Guy was born May 18, 1934, in Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, the son of Percy Leon and Pearl Lillian (Beedle) Ogilvie. After graduating from high school, Guy enlisted in the Navy. On May 24, 1958, Guy was united in marriage to Ardis Jacobson in Taylors Falls, Minnesota. The couple had lived in the Mount Pleasant community since 1974. Guy used the experience he gained from working in boiler rooms in the Navy and furthered his training to become a Boiler Inspector for insurance companies. He was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church, former congregational president, and enjoyed being a youth group leader with Ardis. Guy loved doing yardwork or finding a project to remodel; most of all, he loved attending his grandchildren’s activities.

HENRY COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO