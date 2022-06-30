ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IA

Daily Jail Count

By Theresa Rose
 4 days ago

In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office...

Guy E. Ogilvie

Guy E. Ogilvie, 88, died Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Henry County Health Center. Guy was born May 18, 1934, in Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, the son of Percy Leon and Pearl Lillian (Beedle) Ogilvie. After graduating from high school, Guy enlisted in the Navy. On May 24, 1958, Guy was united in marriage to Ardis Jacobson in Taylors Falls, Minnesota. The couple had lived in the Mount Pleasant community since 1974. Guy used the experience he gained from working in boiler rooms in the Navy and furthered his training to become a Boiler Inspector for insurance companies. He was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church, former congregational president, and enjoyed being a youth group leader with Ardis. Guy loved doing yardwork or finding a project to remodel; most of all, he loved attending his grandchildren’s activities.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Sports, July 2nd

Mount Pleasant Varsity Softball will have a pair of games today in the Rick Doran Classic at Iowa City West High School. The first game against Davenport Central will begin at 10:45 AM. The second game against West Liberty will begin at 2:15 PM. Mount Pleasant Varsity Baseball will travel...
IOWA CITY, IA

