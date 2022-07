Dead rodents, dead roaches and food on the floor caused the Weston facility of a food distributor to fail state inspection last Tuesday, June 28. The Florida Department of Agriculture classifies KeHE Distributors, 3225 Meridian Pkwy., as a “major food distributor,” which is in line with KeHE’s website declaration that “as one of the largest natural & organic, fresh, and specialty food distributors in the nation, we are on a mission to serve and feed America.”

WESTON, FL ・ 11 MINUTES AGO