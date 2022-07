CLAIM: The Pentagon stated that any abortion laws enacted as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will not be recognized. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. This mischaracterizes a Friday statement on the ruling from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. The statement said the Department of Defense was “examining this decision” and evaluating internal policies to ensure access to reproductive health care for service members, their families and its civilian workforce “as permitted by federal law.” While the statement didn’t elaborate, it did not say the Pentagon would defy the court, nor did it say it would violate any state laws that may be enacted. A Pentagon spokesperson told The Associated Press that the suggestion the department would ignore the ruling is “false.”

