Casper, WY

Flooding, large hail possible in Wyoming; chance for storms Thursday through Independence Day

By Brendan LaChance
oilcity.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — Areas of Wyoming could see thunderstorms starting Thursday, with a chance for storms to continue over the Independence Day weekend and into the middle of next week, according to forecasts from National Weather Service offices in Riverton and Cheyenne. Rain showers are expected in southeast...

oilcity.news

capcity.news

National Weather Service: June was hot, dry for Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — June was a hot and dry month for Cheyenne and it comes in as the ninth warmest June on record, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. “Cheyenne got more rain between 8 and 10 PM last night than in all of June!” the weather service said on Twitter, adding it was the 12th driest June on record.
CHEYENNE, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Campbell, Converse, Crook, Goshen, Niobrara, Platte, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Campbell; Converse; Crook; Goshen; Niobrara; Platte; Weston SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 418 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WY . WYOMING COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CAMPBELL CONVERSE CROOK GOSHEN NIOBRARA PLATTE WESTON
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
City
Casper, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Riverton, WY
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Flash Flood Emergency Issued for Lingle Area Due to Canal Breach

Due to a worsening canal breach a mile west of Lingle, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the area until 4 p.m. Friday. Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 WYC015-012200- /O.CON.KCYS.FF.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220701T2200Z/ /00000.3.DM.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Goshen WY- 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR LINGLE... ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FAILURE OF INTERSTATE CANAL REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL GOSHEN COUNTY... At 1051 AM MDT, Whalen Dam operator reported that flow through the breach in the Interstate Canal would begin to recede after 2PM MDT. At 1000 AM, Goshen County Emergency Management reported worsening flooding due to the breach 1 mile west of Lingle. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Lingle. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding from a levee failure. SOURCE...Emergency Management reported. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! IMMEDIATE EVACUATION for areas near the levee break. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Lingle. Highway 26 west of Lingle. This includes the following streams and drainages... Boyee Draw, Interstate Canal, Rawhide Creek, Willy Draw and North Platte River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. If you are in low lying areas along the Interstate Canal you should move to higher ground immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.
LINGLE, WY
peapix.com

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower over Devils Tower in Wyoming

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower over Devils Tower in Wyoming. There are two World UFO Day observances, one on June 24 and the other today, and you’re free to celebrate both. Though today’s observance takes inspiration from the famous Roswell UFO incident of 1947 in New Mexico, our photo was snapped in northeastern Wyoming, at the striking natural geographical feature known as Devils Tower.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Election Season Opens In Wyoming With Absentee Balloting

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 2022 election season opened in Wyoming on Friday with the commencement of absentee and early voting across the state. Thousands of ballots were mailed out to voters throughout the state while many other ballots were cast in person by voters...
WYOMING STATE
#Independence Day#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Thunderstorms#Possibl
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne firework shoot site location & information

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (MEDIA RELEASE) - From the Laramie County Sheriffs Office:. “As we come upon the Independence Day holiday, we want to encourage you to celebrate responsibly. Fireworks are legal in Laramie County as there is no fire ban in place. If you choose to set off fireworks, we encourage you to use the Fireworks Shoot Site located at 2275 W College Dr. between the hours of 8pm to midnight. In order to use the site, you must possess a pass or your receipt from Pyro City, Black Cat, Phantom or USA Fireworks and present it when you pull into the gate.
CHEYENNE, WY
lonelyplanet.com

Pack up and set out on these wild Wyoming road trips

At nearly 98,000 square miles, Wyoming has plenty of ground to cover, and it’s perfect for road trippin © Brian Fulda / Stocksy United. At nearly 98,000 square miles, Wyoming has plenty of ground to cover. And although there are a few major interstates that make crisscrossing the state a breeze, some of the best sights and experiences are off the main drags.
WYOMING STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
OutThere Colorado

Creek rises 10 feet during flooding, destroying road in Colorado

It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
county17.com

Wyoming man dies after crashing, rolling into canal near Douglas

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A 23-year-old Wyoming man died June 26 when his vehicle went down an embankment and into a canal near Douglas, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported. The man was driving a Pontiac Vibe north on Wyoming Highway 91 when the Vibe went off the road to the right near milepost 6 shortly after 11 p.m. The man overcorrected, sending the Vibe off the road to the left, according to the patrol’s report. The Vibe went down an embankment and into a canal that crossed under the highway.
The Cheyenne Post

Governor Activates National Guard for Lingle Flooding

Governor Mark Gordon has mobilized the Wyoming National Guard and multiple state agencies to provide assistance to the residents of Lingle and Goshen County in response to flooding that is occurring as a result of a breach in the Interstate Canal north of Lingle. "I want to thank our state...
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Will Wyoming’s Silent Majority Speak Up?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Politics, by its very nature, is a noisy business. It is the clash of competing voices, all clamoring to be heard, and each one convinced that louder is better. It is a carnival midway full of flashy barkers trying to get your attention.
WYOMING STATE
tetongravity.com

Bison Gores Tourist in Yellowstone

According to Buckrail News, a Bison charged and gored a Colorado man in Yellowstone on Monday. The man was with his family on the way to visit Giant Geyser at Old Faithful when a bull bison advanced on and charged the group. The park released a statement saying that the family failed to leave the area upon realizing that a bison was nearby, and the bison charged and gored the man who sustained injuries to his arm. The man was brought to Eastern Idaho Medical Center where he will undergo treatment. This incident is still under investigation and there is no additional information currently. This is the second incident involving bison attacks this year so we should all take this as a reminder that wildlife can be dangerous and unpredictable. It is important to respect and appreciate wildlife from a distance.
ACCIDENTS

