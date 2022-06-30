ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmersburg, IN

Where to watch fireworks around the Wabash Valley

By Brandyn Benter
wibqam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With the July 4th Independence Day holiday coming up, here’s a look at where folks can go to view firework shows around the Wabash Valley. This list will be updated as more event details come in. Indiana. Brazil. Monday, July 4. at Forest...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
wibqam.com

Local veterans honored at Deming Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The gazebo decked out in red, white and blue located at the Hospice of the Wabash Valley Memorial Garden in Deming Park doesn’t just fit perfectly with the Fourth of July theme. It also raises money for a good cause. For the fourth year,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

Central Indiana fire departments respond to several house fires Sunday

CARMEL, Ind. — Several fires kept central Indiana fire departments busy Sunday. The Carmel Fire Department responded to two house fires late Sunday night. The first fire was reported at 14253 Trailwind Court around 11:10 p.m. Crews arrived to find fire coming from the roof of the home. The...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Cicero’s Light Over Morse Festival draws crowds days before fireworks

Cicero was a popular destination on Saturday afternoon for a variety of reasons. With a fun house, Ferris wheel, a kid-friendly dragon mini rollercoaster, fair food, and a midway, Cicero’s Light Over Morse Lake Festival has something for everyone. If you haven’t stopped by yet, it continues through Monday.
CICERO, IN
FOX59

Indy house fire blamed on fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators say errant fireworks were to blame for a residence fire late Sunday night on the city’s near west side. Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Sharon Ave., where they found a fire on a deck. It took about twenty minutes to get the fire under control. A 23-year-old man and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockville, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Farmersburg, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Linton, IN
City
Vincennes, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Schultz Leaving Boone County Chamber

Boone County Executive Director Diane Schultz has announced she is leaving her position with the Chamber. “I want to take a moment to share how much I have enjoyed my role, as Executive Director, the past five years. I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to work with amazing chamber and community members,” said Schultz in a press release. “The wonderful relationships I have made with business and community members are invaluable. While there have been so many amazing highlights over the previous five years, I am most proud of working with entrepreneurs to start their dream business, connecting businesses and individuals with resources to address their business and personal needs, developing and implementing initiatives for attendees to advance personally and professionally, collaborating with communities and organizations for the betterment of Boone County, and much more!”
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Machine shop catches fire in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County building caught fire earlier this evening. Carroll County firefighters responded to a barn fire at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday evening at 3780 East 100 South in Flora. Carroll County Fire Chief Todd Trent tells News 18 nobody was in the building...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Sheriff sends reminder to protesters

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Demonstrations and protests have taken place at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse more often than usual in the past couple of weeks. Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith stopped by the News 18 studio to talk about the laws surrounding protests and demonstrations. The sidewalk around...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#West Park#Mill Creek Park#Firework#The Bridge Church#Illinois Times
Current Publishing

‘Neighborhood bakery’ opens on Conner Street in Noblesville

A family-owned bakery and café that opened June 1 is quickly becoming popular in the Noblesville community. Debbie’s Daughters, on the ground floor of 12 Stars Media, 1236 Conner St., Noblesville, has sold homemade bakery items since 2020. The bakery recently opened a storefront and is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Miss Clinton County And 4-H Queen Pageant Held Saturday Evening

Miss Clinton County and 4-H Fair Queen is Miss Addyson Weaver, Her sponsor for the pageant is Christine @ Fiddle & Steel Co. Addy is the daughter of Randy and Lisa Weaver. She is a Clinton Central graduate and is attending Indiana University of Kokomo and majoring in Elementary Education with a minor in Special Education.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Arcadia parties in the street every Thursday night till fall

It was Small Town Celebration night Thursday at the Arcadia Farmer’s Market. There was something for everyone, including live music, caboose rides on the Nickel Plate Express, multiple food trucks, karate demonstrations, crafts for the kids, freebies and over 17 vendors. The Arcadia Farmer’s Market is held from 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday through September.
ARCADIA, IN
WEHT/WTVW

2021 Indiana Terminated Pregnancy Report provides county statistics

INDIANA (WEHT) – A new report shows 8,414 pregnancies were terminated in the Hoosier state in 2021. Indiana residents sought out 7,949 of those terminations. And 201 of those Indiana residents were from the southwestern part of the state. The Indiana Department of Health released the 2021 Terminated Pregnancy Report on Thursday. According to the […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX59

4th of July rain chances for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – There’s both good news and bad news in the forecast this weekend. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be drier with sunshine. But starting Monday, the rain returns. The rest of Friday Drier weekend with some sunshine We’ll start the holiday weekend off on a dry note! A mix of sun and clouds […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bird flu spreads to another Indiana county

MARION CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Another Indiana county is hit with bird flu.   The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says on June 30, a hobby/non-poultry flock in Marion County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus. The small, hobby flock consisted of a goose and a chicken. The goose was tested after […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

A CHANGE AT SYMPHONY ON THE PRAIRIE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Star-Spangled Symphony is back with Conner Prairie’s Symphony on the Prairie until July 4th. However, there will be a noticeable change to its musical lineup. The symphony usually fires cannons with the “1812 Overture.” This year, Star-Spangled Symphony conductor Alfred Savia told WISH TV that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wibqam.com

Missing Rockville man found safe, according to police

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – UPDATE: According to the Rockville Police Department, Glenn Kiger has been found safe. The Rockville Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a man who walked away from his home Sunday. “Glen Kiger was last seen on July 3rd in the...
ROCKVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Holiday travel off to a deadly start

WABASH/TIPTON COUNTIES, Ind. (WANE) – Two separate vehicle crashes left two people dead Thursday as Hoosiers began travelling for the holiday weekend, according to Indiana State Police. A two-vehicle crash on State Road 15 in Wabash County left a 68-year-old Marion man dead, and another two-vehicle crash on State...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
Southside Times

More than just a car dealership

Howard Hubler and his family are well-known on the Southside for the Hubler car dealerships. But if you listen to Howard’s story, you’ll see how he and his family have done so much more than just sell cars. Their community focus has led them to help shape and grow the Southside of Indianapolis over the last several decades.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy