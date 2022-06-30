ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journal Inquirer

Pedestrian hit by truck in Tolland

By Journal Inquirer Staff
 4 days ago
TOLLAND — A pedestrian was taken by Lifestar on Wednesday morning after she was hit by a vehicle on Kozley Road.

Police said Paul Grillo, 22, of Windsor Locks, was driving a small, commercial truck west on Kozley Road at about 8:45 a.m. when he crossed the double yellow center line, hitting Seema Kohli, 50, of Tolland, as she was walking in the same direction on the opposite side of the road.

Lifestar transported Kohli to Hartford Hospital with what police said were serious injuries. Grillo was not injured.

Several mailboxes and a post also were hit in the crash.

The police report lists the owner of the vehicle Grillo was driving as Windsor Winair Co.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troop C at 860-896-3200.

