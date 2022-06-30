Flood Advisory issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mobile; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Mobile County in southwestern Alabama Southwestern Washington County in southwestern Alabama East central Greene County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 609 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Deer Park, or 11 miles northeast of Leakesville, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Saraland, Citronelle, Chunchula, Gulfcrest, Deer Park, Semmes, I65 And AL 158 and Wilmer. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO