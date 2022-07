A Seattle Seahawks fan learned the hard way not to mess with the US Open's Twitter account. It all started with one of the cheekiest plays you'll ever see in a professional tennis match. Nick Kyrgios was facing off against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Wimbledon men's singles third round. At some point, Kyrgios noticed that Tsitsipas was standing a little too far back when looking to receive a serve. Being the creative player he is, Kyrgios did something unusual -- instead of a standard overhead serve, he dropped the ball, stuck his racket between his legs and hit a soft serve that forced Tsitsipas to charge forward.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO