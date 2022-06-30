Charles school board fails to agree on sports eligibility update

A second vote to adjust sports and activity eligibility requirements for high school students has failed in Charles County after an amended version of the new policy failed to garner sufficient votes.

Charles County Board of education members held multiple calls for a vote on Monday on a policy that would allow high school students to participate in sports and athletics if they had a grade point average of 2.0 and no failing marks on their report card.

The measure slightly adjusts the current standard, which stands at a 2.25 grade point average without a failing grade.

“Making changes to the eligibility policy does not lower standards at this time,” said board member Virginia McGraw. “I believe that it encourages inclusion and not exclusion.”

David Hancock, board member, called the current change “reasonable,” but said he would not agree to any amendments to the policy as presented.

“If we give up our standards, we have nothing to hold people accountable to,” Hancock said.

A motion on the initial policy failed to receive a second to advance to a formal vote, while a vote on an amended version by Elizabeth C. Brown, board member, that would have included a provision for one failing grade failed to garner the five required votes as Jennifer S. Abell joined Hancock in voting no.

Latina Wilson, board vice chairperson, joined McGraw, Brown, and Ian Herd, student member, in voting yes.

Whether the board will reexamine the issue before the start of the new school year remains unclear, as the board is not scheduled to meet again until Aug. 9.

Monday was Herd’s final meeting as student member as new student member Amira Abujuma, rising senior at North Point High School, was officially sworn in during Monday’s meeting.

Area school districts have examined their policies on activity eligibility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Mary’s County Schools waived their grade point average requirement during the spring sports season in 2021, according to Cathy Allen, St. Mary’s County board of education vice chair.

The 2.0 grade point average returned for Fall 2021, but St. Mary’s County schools added additional tools for students to recover grades such as allowing summer course work to count towards eligibility standards.

Calvert County also requires a 2.0 grade point average with no failing grades on the students report card.

Students in Calvert County can also use summer course work to raise their grade point average to a satisfactory mark.

A request for comment on if any changes were made during the 2020-2021 school year in Calvert was not returned by press time.

Charles County students are not allowed to use summer course work to regain eligibility between school years.

Staff writers Marty Madden and Caleb M. Soptelean contributed to this report.

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews