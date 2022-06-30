ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix And Bayfront Fireworks Safety Reminders And Closures

By Local News Desk
 4 days ago
SARASOTA, Fla. – The 37th annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix is happening July 1 – July 3, 2022, at Lido Beach.  Bayfront Fireworks Spectacular will take place Monday, July 4, 2022, at the Sarasota Bayfront at 9 p.m

Races and festivities will attract thousands of people to the City of Sarasota.  The Sarasota Police Department is committed to keeping residents and visitors safe.  The Sarasota Police Department wants you and your family to enjoy the holiday weekend safely and remember if you SEE something, SAY something.  Report any suspicious activity or behavior to law enforcement immediately.

Road Closures / Parking

Vehicles not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense. For information on towed vehicles, please call Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.

  • Van Wezel Parking Lots / Van Wezel Way from East End to 10th Street Closed from 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, until 10 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022.
  • Offshore Powerboat Block Party at J.D. Hamel Park, Cocoanut to McAnsh will be closed from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. on July 1, 2022.

Due to limited parking spaces, it is highly encouraged to carpool to weekend events.  Illegally parked vehicles are subject to ticketing.  Vehicles blocking private driveways are subject to towing.  Anticipate long delays from the beach area after the races.  Expect an exit time of over one hour when leaving the beach viewing area.

Centennial Park / Boat Ramp Closures 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, until 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

This area will be utilized as the staging area for the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix.  There will be no boat ramp access during this time.  A suggested alternative boat ramp includes Ken Thompson Park on City Island and various boat ramps in Manatee County and southern Sarasota County.

New Pass Closure

On the water, New Pass will be closed during the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix.  The pass will be closed west of the New Pass bridge.  Boaters will still be able to access the cove.

Monday, July 4, 2022 -Road Closures/Limited Parking for Fireworks at Bayfront

  • 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.:  Bayfront Drive (U.S. 41) will be closed from Orange Avenue to Gulfstream Avenue for fireworks.
  • Parking Lot at Bayfront Park/ Island Park will be closed when the parking lot has reached maximum capacity.  No parking is permitted on the grassy area on the south end of Bayfront Park.
  • Parking will not be allowed in the median on John Ringling Boulevard.

Vehicles will not be allowed to park there.  Drivers should observe No Parking’ signs.

NOTE: Vehicle traffic leaving the Bayfront/Downtown area following the fireworks on Monday, July 4, 2022, will be subject to certain restricted traffic control measures as part of a comprehensive exit plan.  Expect long traffic delays of up to one hour when exiting the event.

