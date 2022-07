DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect for strong to severe storms Monday and Tuesday and for extreme heat from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The July 4th holiday kicks off the week with an increase in heat and humidity, along with an active and unsettled weather pattern. That means showers and thunderstorms will be likely in the morning and again during the afternoon and evening hours.

