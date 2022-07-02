Travis Barker Hospitalized After Suffering From Pancreatitis: Everything to Know

News broke on Tuesday, June 28, that Travis Barker had been taken to a local hospital after suffering pancreatitis .

The drummer, 46, was transported to West Hills Hospital on Tuesday, according to photos published by TMZ. In the snaps, his wife, Kourtney Kardashian , was spotted accompanying him as he was treated inside. Barker — who wed the 42-year-old Poosh founder in Italy in May — was later transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“God save me,” the Meet the Barkers alum tweeted several hours earlier , leading followers to speculate about his condition and offer their support.

“Travis I love u and im prayin for u,” Kid Cudi wrote via Twitter on Tuesday.

While neither Barker nor Kardashian initially publicly addressed his recent health scare , a source confirmed to Us Weekly that it was a result of pancreatitis . Per a Mayo Clinic definition, pancreatitis is the inflammation of the pancreas, which can appear suddenly and last for several days.

He confirmed his diagnosis on Saturday, July 2. In a statement, Barker revealed that an issue during a routine endoscopy on Monday, June 27, resulted in "excruciating pain" later that night. "During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube," the DTA Records founder wrote. "This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis."

The Barker Wellness founder has since been supported by his wife, her family and his children . (He shares son Landon,18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler .)

“He’s been receiving an outpour of well wishes, including from the Kardashians,” a second insider exclusively told Us on Wednesday, June 29, of the Blink-182 musician, noting the Kardashians stars have been “pretty concerned” about his prognosis. “He’s getting the best treatment and hopefully will be out of the hospital in the next 24-72 hours.”

The source added that Kourtney — who shares children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick — stayed at her man’s side. Daughter Alabama also “rushed” to his bedside . (Landon and Atiana, for their parts, were in New York City at the time of their father’s health battle.)

“Thank you guys for all the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you,” the 16-year-old influencer wrote via Instagram Story on Wednesday , sharing a photo of her hand next to her dad’s.

Atiana, for her part, also thanked her supporters for their sweet messages and prayers on her Story. “Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time,” the daughter of Moakler, 47, and Oscar De La Hoya wrote. “It is heard, felt and appreciated.”

Scroll below for everything we know so far about Barker’s health scare: