Mary J. Blige is summertime fine in the visuals for her new single “Come See About Me,” the latest from her Good Morning Gorgeous album. In the music video, the beauty is shown enjoying her time on the beach, dressed in a variety of colorful sexy two-piece bikinis as she siped a drink and soaked up the sun. Styled by Jason Rembert, the beauty rocked a yellow Traci Couture crochet jumpsuit and matching Bottega Veneta Dot Sandals retailing for $982 for one look. For another look, she donned a peach ensemble featuring a cut out one piece and flowing skirt to match. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and wore her signature blonde locs wavy and free as the wind blew through her hair.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO