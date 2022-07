It’s too early in the morning for this… Joey Chestnut will once again look to be crowned champion of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest this afternoon, and he’ll also look to break his own world record in the process. The man put down 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes last year, good enough for his 13th win in 14 years. He bested his previous record of 74 hot dogs, set in 2018. But that’s not why we’re here. No, we’re […] The post Watch Joey Chestnut Win The Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest To The Tune Of Johnny Cash’s “Hurt” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CELEBRITIES ・ 31 MINUTES AGO