ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Sudanese authorities enforce internet shutdown to clamp down on protesters

By Chiara Castro
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQVB8_0gQusD6y00
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sudanese authorities are cutting off internet access in an attempt to disrupt nationwide anti-government protests.

Internet watchdog NetBlocks confirmed that a series of blackouts across the country started at 8am local time (6am GMT) on Thursday, June 30. Both mobile and fixed-line networks have been disrupted to prevent activists from organizing on social media platforms.

"National connectivity is observed at just 17% of ordinary levels as of Thursday morning. The restrictions impact many internet users in Sudan and are likely to significantly limit coverage of events on the ground," said the monitoring organization in a statement (opens in new tab).

Internet shutdowns have been increasingly used around the world to silence dissidents and hide violence abuses. And, even though the use of security software like VPNs can help mitigate the impacts, these shutoffs hugely affect the life of citizens and their fundamental rights.

⚠️ Confirmed: Real-time network data show internet access has been disrupted across #Sudan after 8 am local time, leaving users offline amid anti-junta protests and renewed calls for a civilian-led government; incident ongoing #June30March 📵📰 Report: https://t.co/NMIh2ROyPI pic.twitter.com/bpIAvxXqwCJune 30, 2022

What's going on in Sudan?

Following the military coup of October 2021, authorities have been using several tactics to clamp down on the opposition. In addition to extended internet shutdowns, these have included social media restrictions and telecommunications blackouts.

The country's leading pro-democracy coalition, Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, called for nationwide demonstrations on Thursday to push for a change of government. The protests also coincide with the third anniversary of the huge rallies that occurred during the 2019 uprising, and ended up with the toppling of autocratic leader Omar al-Bashir after more than 25 years of ruling.

According to Reuters (opens in new tab) it has been reported that four protesters have already been killed, with authorities firing tear gas and water cannons to prevent the crowd from reaching the presidential palace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CmzPq_0gQusD6y00

Chiara is a multimedia journalist, with a special eye for latest trends and issues in cybersecurity. She is a Staff Writer at Future with a focus on VPNs. She mainly writes news and features about data privacy, online censorship and digital rights for TechRadar, Tom's Guide and T3. With a passion for digital storytelling in all its forms, she also loves photography, video making and podcasting. Originally from Milan in Italy, she is now based in Bristol, UK, since 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Turkey's latest attempt at online censorship has backfired

In a time where internet users know how to use security tools like VPNs and the Tor browser to bypass censorship, banning a news site might end up generating opposite outcomes - the censored platforms could even acquire more popularity as a result. This seems happening now in Turkey. Following...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
Newsweek

Pope Francis Dismisses Reports of Resigning in the Near Future

During an interview last week, Pope Francis said he had no plans to resign as leader of the Roman Catholic Church, despite rumors that he had been considering stepping down. On Saturday, Francis told Reuters that rumors of his possible plans to resign from the papacy are incorrect. In fact, Francis said plans to resign have "never entered my mind."
RELIGION
Newsweek

China Insists It Won't Take Over the Moon After NASA Comments

China has no plans to claim the moon as its own, a Chinese government spokesperson has said, after NASA Administrator Bill Nelson reportedly voiced concerns to the contrary. Speaking to German newspaper Bild on Saturday, Nelson, who was sworn in as head of NASA in May last year, said there was a "new race to space" between the U.S. and China—a reference to the previous space race between the U.S. and the Soviet Union between the 1950 and 70s.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Freedom#Online Censorship#Broadband Internet#Protest#Sudanese#Netblocks
AFP

Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukraine city falls

President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered Russian troops to press their offensive deeper into the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine after Moscow's forces seized the strategic city of Lysychansk. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin at a meeting that Moscow's forces were now in full control of the Lugansk region. 
POLITICS
TechRadar

Meta to shutter its Novi digital wallet, drawing a line under Libra

Meta is set to shut down its Novi digital wallet on September 01, the company has announced, effectively drawing a line under the Libra project. Novi, which underwent a small pilot in the US and Guatemala towards the end of last year, used Paxos Trust Co’s USDP stablecoin to enable users to make transfers to each other via a mobile payment app.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Redmi K Series is making a comeback to India

Redmi's much popular K series is making a comeback in India. It was revealed during a movie screening held for existing Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 users. Redmi recently celebrated its 3rd anniversary of the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20, and gave away movie tickets for special screening of Top Gun: Maverick movie in various cities in India.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Protests
TechRadar

China is doubling down on Linux in a bid to leave Windows behind

China is now one step closer to eliminating Windows from its government endpoints, an effort it has been pursuing for more than two decades now. As reported by The Register, the country has been laser-focused on switching to Linux (opens in new tab) entirely amid conflict with the US, but has thus far lacked the support of developers. But now, all of that might change with the launch of the openKylin project (opens in new tab).
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

BT asks for more time to replace Huawei kit in its core network

BT has asked the UK government for more time to remove Huawei’s telecoms equipment from the most sensitive parts of its network infrastructure. All mobile and broadband operators must remove any Huawei kit installed in the core layers of their infrastructure by 28 January, 2023 as part of a wider ban on the company’s technology due to alleged security concerns.
WORLD
The Independent

Students warned about ‘new phenomenon’ of needle spiking in nightclubs

First-year university students will be warned about the risk of needle spiking in nightclubs through a new government ad campaign.The Home Office has said it is looking into launching the campaign at the start of the new academic year in September to urge students to stay vigilant.It comes after the number of students reporting being spiked with needles surged around the same time last year.Research by student publication The Tab, cited by the government, found that 11 per cent of students surveyed said they had been spiked.The survey, which involved 23,000 students from 19 universities, found that of those who...
EDUCATION
TechRadar

TechRadar

41K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy