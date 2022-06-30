ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden urges Senate to drop filibuster and vote to codify Roe and right to privacy

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a news conference following the NATO summit in Madrid, President Biden...

Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
Daily Mail

Bernie Sanders tells Democrats the GOP will 'march to victory' in November if they don't change, says they can't just say the 'other side is worse' and attacks Manchin and Sinema for giving party 'only 48 votes'

Bernie Sanders is pushing Democrats to go for broke in the November election and even suggested blaming fellow Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for the gridlock in Congress. 'You really can't win an election with a bumper sticker that says: 'Well, we can't do much, but the other side...
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
E! News

Pink Has a Scathing Message for Her Fans Who Support Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling

Watch: Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs. Pink wants no fans who support the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On June 25, a day after SCOTUS voted 5-4 to reverse the landmark 1973 ruling that established women's constitutional right to abortion in the United States, the pop star issued a scathing statement on Twitter, which went viral.
Fox News

Sen. Mike Lee predicts constitutional crisis, 'invasion' of Supreme Court from 'pro-abortion Left' after Roe

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the 49-year-old nationwide right to seek an abortion, raises the question: what will the Left do next?. In his recent book "Saving Nine: The Fight Against the Left’s Audacious Plan to Pack the Supreme Court and Destroy American Liberty," Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who is facing two Republican challengers in his state’s primary next week, foresees radical consequences from SCOTUS' decision.
TheDailyBeast

‘Alarmed’ Joe Manchin Accepts He’s Been Played by Kavanaugh and Gorsuch

After the Supreme Court released its bombshell decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) seemed to realize he’d been played by Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, two justices he voted to confirm. “I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh when they testified under oath that they also believed Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent and I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans,” Manchin wrote in a statement. The Catholic senator said he’s still anti-abortion but supports legislation to safeguard the rights previously protected by Roe. He said he’s hopeful that Democrats and Republicans can draft such legislation, though there hasn’t been much consensus to do so in the past. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) also admitted Friday that she’d been duped. “This decision is inconsistent with what Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh said in their testimony and their meetings with me,” she said.
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
The Independent

Can Roe v Wade be reinstated after being overturned by Supreme Court?

When five US Supreme Court justices voted to overturn Roe v Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion after 50 years, it has led many to ask if the landmark ruling could one day just be reinstated.The answer is yes, technically, but the path would be difficult.The first way is for there to be a liberal majority on the Supreme Court that could reinstate constitutional protections for abortion rights. But in order to reach that majority Democrats in Congress would need to confirm enough liberal justices on the conservative majority bench, which voted in a bloc to throw out...
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
Law & Crime

Here’s Why Justice Thomas Didn’t Mention Interracial Marriage When He Asked the Court to Rethink Several Cases After Overturning Roe v. Wade

A predictable chorus of critics has risen to excoriate Justice Clarence Thomas for — in the chorus’s view — hypocritically excluding a case that established a constitutional right to interracial marriage from a list of constitutional rights Thomas believes should be overturned along with Roe v. Wade (1973). A very brief sampling of the criticism is included below; the alleged hypocrisy cited by the critics is that Thomas, who is Black, is married to a white woman. Therefore, according to the critics, Thomas is refusing to jettison a constitutional right he enjoys while simultaneously trouncing the rights enjoyed by others.
Vice

Clarence Thomas Says Why Stop at Abortion When We Can Undo the Entire 20th Century

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade—the 1973 Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal nationwide. This means in 13 states, abortion will be banned within the next 30 days. Missouri banned all abortions minutes after the Supreme Court decision was announced. According to Planned Parenthood, more than 36 million people could lose abortion access. It’s a major victory in the 50-year conservative effort to take control of the nation’s highest court and roll back the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people.
